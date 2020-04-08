CFI food table

A table full of food delivered to the Coolville Public Library by Community Food Initiatives partner Mike Kubisek. Photo provided by Mike Kubisek.

Since March 17, Community Food Initiatives has been hosting weekly online gatherings for the Hunger Prevention Coalition and other community members to discuss needs, resources and projects in response to COVID-19, according to a news release from CFI.

A lot of work is happening to address the increasing need for food while simultaneously building community wellness and supporting our local economy, the release said. 

Below are some of CFI’s collaborations/initiatives:

• Community Food Initiatives is collaborating with community partners such as Live Healthy Appalachia and Rural Action, plus local chefs including Katie Mosher and Becky Clark, to share prepared, delivered meals. The number of meals delivered each week is currently at 200. Because this project is in the beginning stages and growing, the project team is working on bringing on more collaborators including local businesses and chefs. Stay tuned for more information.  

• CFI is using donated funds to contract with local farmers, local bakeries and local food producers such as Shagbark to provide food for these meals.  This community support will enable an increased weekly investment in the local economy, the release said, and increased distribution to address the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. These contracts extend for at least two months, to be revisited in May or as needed.  

• CFI is preparing for an especially crucial home-gardening season, planning giveaway events and other ways of supporting community gardeners while ensuring safe physical distances and keeping everyone safe. CFI Garden Programs are also developing plans to get lessons home to students and to share instructional videos on Facebook. Seed giveaways will take place later in April, and the annual Plant-Start Giveaway will take place in May.  Stay tuned.

