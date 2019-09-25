The nonprofit group behind Athens County’s only homeless shelter is building a new home on Central Avenue in Athens to help it continue serving that population in this area.
Construction on the new home has a groundbreaking ceremony set for 11 a.m. Saturday at 100 Central Avenue. The new home, called “Sign of Hope,” will complement nonprofit Good Works’ existing Timothy House on Central Avenue.
The two bedrooms at the new home will be prioritized to house families or people with disabilities (as well as others when the main shelter house is full), Keith Wasserman, executive director of Good Works, said in an interview last week.
The annual Athens Marathon has raised $100,000 after years of fundraising in order to help fund the project, and Good Works has received around $75,000 from other donors, with $12,500 also pledged. Good Works hopes to raise the remainder of the funding for the roughly $200,000 project throughout this fall. More information can be found at http://good-works.net/sign-of-hope/.
More information about this project and the issue of homelessness in the area can be found in a longer article in The Athens NEWS’ Thursday edition next week (Oct. 3).
