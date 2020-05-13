A Carbon Hill man was arrested last Thursday May 7 on charges of rape and pandering sexual material involving a minor, in a case where the victim was 8 years old.
Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office arrested Joshua Wayne Weaver, 40, of Carbon Hill, Thursday after an investigation by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens County Children Services, according to a news release issued Friday last week by the County Prosecutor’s Office.
“Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators Reuben Kittle, Trent Eskey and Chuck Love, as well as Assistant County Prosecutor Glenn Jones, learned of the allegations and sprung to action,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Black said in the news release. “They located, interviewed and arrested the suspect within seven (7) hours and helped save a young victim who was at risk prior to their actions, notifying her mother of the situation.”
Weaver has not yet pleaded in this case, and is being held out of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond. Athens County Municipal Court Judge Todd Grace ordered that Weaver have no contact with the victim, the victim’s mother or any individual under the age of 18.
Weaver was arrested after the prosecutor’s office conducted a search of his Carbon Hill home, arranged for a forensic exam of the victim, and recovered evidence of the alleged crime, the release explains.
Weaver has a preliminary hearing in Athens County Municipal Court set for May 15 (Friday).
The Hocking County Sheriff’s office assisted in the arrest of Weaver, and the Hocking County Children Services agency assisted the prosecutor’s office in providing service to the victim.
