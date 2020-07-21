Several OhioHealth hospitals have been designated as capacity surge facilities if OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital were to become overwhelmed by a surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Athens County.
“OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has developed a capacity surge plan that details how we will support a surge, which includes a plan for the usage of both space and equipment,” according to a statement from an OhioHealth spokesperson.
Several OhioHealth sites have been designated as “locations to care for a surge of critical care patients,” including Riverside Methodist Hospital, Grant Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Mansfield Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
“If needed, these sites are equipped to support 24/7 intensive coverage and can be scaled to treat an increasing number of critical care patients,” the statement read.
O’Bleness is presently licensed for 144 beds, which is the maximum number of beds the hospital has been approved to operate, not necessarily the number that are physically available. O’Bleness has eight ICU beds.
The hospital is also working in collaboration with Ohio University administration on plans for the fall semester as students head back to campus next month, although the details of those plans are not yet finalized.
In Athens County, 10 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health website as of Tuesday morning. The Athens City-County Health Department has reported one COVID-19-related death, which occurred in the county in March.
On July 14, the Ohio Department of Health designated Athens County as a “Level 3” approaching “Level 4” under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, meaning that there is “very high exposure and spread” of COVID-19. Some indicators triggered included the number of emergency room visits and the number of hospital admissions.
In a recent interview with The Athens NEWS, however, Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell said that alarm wasn’t yet warranted. Many of the confirmed cases in Athens County are within the 0-19 and 20-29 age brackets, groups who Gaskell said are far less likely to become severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19.
Athens County has 284 total known cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. According to the Athens City-County Health Department, 156 of those cases are considered active.
