The front door of the Athens Kroger store, with a capacity limit of 603 people posted next to a sign reminding people not to come into the store if they've felt sick in the last 24 hours. Photo by Conor Morris.

Grocery stores and other retail stores across Ohio, including in Athens County, starting today are required to enact limits on how many people can be inside a store at one time, in order to limit spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With Kroger stores (there are three in Athens County), that capacity limit for customers is 50 percent of the building's maximum capacity, or about one person per 120 square feet of store space, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

For the Athens Kroger store, the total allowable number is 603 people, according to a sign posted outside that store Tuesday morning. Anybody beyond that limit will be asked to wait in a line outside, with a minimum of six feet between each person.

At the Piggly Wiggly store in The Plains, that number is far smaller. According to a sign outside that store posted Monday, the store will limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time to 20.

At the Walmart in Athens, employees were waiting outside as of Monday afternoon to keep track of the number of customers inside the building, although that store's capacity limit is not exactly clear.

According to the release from Kroger, the company is taking other measures at its stores nationwide to prevent spread of the coronavirus, including: the "addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals," the "airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness," and encouraging employees to wear protective masks and gloves.

According to the release, that retailer has ordered masks for employees nationwide, with supplies expected to be rolled out to all stores by the end of the week.

Kroger is also "piloting" one-way aisles in certain stores to encourage further social distancing. It's not clear if that will happen at the Athens County stores.

