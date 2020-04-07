Grocery stores and other retail stores across Ohio, including in Athens County, starting today are required to enact limits on how many people can be inside a store at one time, in order to limit spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
With Kroger stores (there are three in Athens County), that capacity limit for customers is 50 percent of the building's maximum capacity, or about one person per 120 square feet of store space, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
For the Athens Kroger store, the total allowable number is 603 people, according to a sign posted outside that store Tuesday morning. Anybody beyond that limit will be asked to wait in a line outside, with a minimum of six feet between each person.
At the Piggly Wiggly store in The Plains, that number is far smaller. According to a sign outside that store posted Monday, the store will limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time to 20.
At the Walmart in Athens, employees were waiting outside as of Monday afternoon to keep track of the number of customers inside the building, although that store's capacity limit is not exactly clear.
According to the release from Kroger, the company is taking other measures at its stores nationwide to prevent spread of the coronavirus, including: the "addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals," the "airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness," and encouraging employees to wear protective masks and gloves.
According to the release, that retailer has ordered masks for employees nationwide, with supplies expected to be rolled out to all stores by the end of the week.
Kroger is also "piloting" one-way aisles in certain stores to encourage further social distancing. It's not clear if that will happen at the Athens County stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.