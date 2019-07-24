Athens Rock Camp for Girls ends its 2019 summer session with its finale concert Saturday in Ohio University’s Glidden Hall.
Taking place this week in Glidden Hall (the OU music building), this was the ninth annual music and empowerment day camp for girls. The camp was open to girls, trans and gender-nonconforming youth ages 12-18, according to a news release.
Over the course of the week, campers took music lessons in either guitar, bass, drums or vocals, as well as formed bands and wrote original music. Between music lessons and band practice, they participated in various social-justice and arts-related workshops including media literacy, songwriting, self-defense and stage presence, among others.
“This is great opportunity for youth to be immersed in a community of peers and adults that are ready to support one another, take creative risks, and push the envelope on what is deemed possible for women, girls, and gender variant folks of all ages,” camp organizer Sarah Fick said in a news release about the camp earlier this summer.
Athens Rock Camp for Girls strives to make itself accessible to campers of all economic backgrounds, according to the release. Tuition is on a sliding scale of $100 to $200. Participants pay what they can afford. Additionally, no one is turned away for lack of funds, the release said.
In the camp’s Final Concert on Saturday, campers will perform original music with the bands they formed over the course of the previous week. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in Glidden Hall 101. A donation at the door of $5 to $20 will help the camp continue in the future.
