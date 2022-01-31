Registration is now open for Camp Echoing Hills, which will return for its 55th summer beginning in May. The camp serves individuals with disabilities having mild to moderate medical needs, with specific weeks set up to accommodate individuals who require hand-over-hand care.

This year, Echoing Hills introduces Young Friends Weeks, for siblings who want to participate in the camp.

Campers will enjoy typical activities such as campfires, hayrides, cookouts, swimming, fishing, and arts and crafts. New activities this year include archery, hatchet throwing, low ropes challenge course, a nature area petting zoo, and side-by-side country rides.

In addition to camper registration, Echoing Hills is accepting applications from individuals interested in working on staff for the summer, and those who would like to serve as a volunteer/missionary.

“I have witnessed people who had never worked with individuals with disabilities come to camp and quickly overcome any apprehensions they had previously had,” said Jimmy McNutt, Echoing Hills' director of recreational services and outreach. “I have also been fortunate to see students change their college majors after serving for as little as one week.”

Visit ehvi.org/recreation to learn more or to register.

Camp options

  • Respite Camp: Tuesday, May 3–Thursday, May 5. For people age 14 and up with developmental disabilities, autism, and/or physical disabilities.
  • Week 1: Sunday, June 12–Friday, June 17. For people age 18 and up with developmental disabilities, autism, and/or physical disabilities.
  • Week 2: Sunday, June 19–Friday, June 24. Hand over Hand Week, with a 1:1 to 1:2 staff-to-camper ratio for people age 18 and up with severe developmental disabilities, autism, and/or severe physical disabilities.
  • Week 3: Sunday, June 26–Friday, July 1. Young Friends Week; siblings may attend. For ages 7–18 with intellectual/developmental disabilities and/or autism.
  • Week 4: Sunday, July 3–Friday, July 8. Hand over Hand Week, with a 1:1 to 1:2 staff-to-camper ratio for people age 18 and up with developmental disabilities, autism, and/or physical disabilities.
  • Weeks 5 & 6: Monday, July 11–Friday, July 22. Two week camp for people age 18 and up with developmental disabilities, autism, and/or physical disabilities.
  • Week 7: Sunday, July 24–Friday, July 29. Young Friends Hand over Hand Week, with a 1-1 to 1-2 staff to camper ratio. Siblings may attend. For people ages 7–18 with severe developmental disabilities, autism, and/or severe physical disabilities.
  • Week 8: Sunday, July 31–Friday, August 5. For people age 18 and up with developmental disabilities, autism, and/or physical disabilities.

