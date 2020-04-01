Driving on the Nelsonville bypass is safer for people but the wide ribbon of pavement and fencing through the Wayne National Forest has been quite deadly for some wildlife.
The upgrading of U.S. Rt. 33 in 2013 through formerly continuous forest reduced traffic accidents, plus made it faster and more convenient for motorists. At the same time, though, cars and trucks have killed thousands of frogs, toads and other amphibians in at least one area.
The small critter fatalities occurred despite special efforts by the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT recently released a report about the effectiveness of the efforts that shows a better way to reduce the negative impact on the environment.
The report by Ohio University carries the scientifically elegant title of “Improving Amphibian Roadway Mitigation to Decrease Mortality and Increase Connectivity by Experimenting with Eco-passage Design.”
It focuses on Ohio Rt. 78 where it intersects with the 9-mile-long bypass and “divides wetland habitats from upland habitats and compromises the integrity of amphibian migration corridors.”
“(T)hrough ODOT’s voluntary monitoring of the effectiveness of all of the mitigation features on the bypass… we discovered that the installed amphibian culverts on SR 78 were not working as well as we had hoped,” said Matthew Perlik, an environmental administrator with the highway department. “Armed with these data, we voluntarily took on a new project to determine how to fix that problem.”
When the four-lane bypass was built, ODOT spent substantial money on wildlife mitigation measures on the divided highway and its two Nelsonville interchanges. The measures included two eco-passages for small animals and three eco-passages for large animals under U.S. Rt. 33, and similar structures along Ohio Rt. 78.
Two Rt. 78 tunnels were built to minimize amphibian roadway mortality and provide a means for the animals to move from one habitat area to another. But the OU study, using cameras and roadside body counts, indicated the structures were not functioning as well as planned.
Led by Charlene Hopkins, Kristine Harman and Shawn R. Kuchta, the OU team went back to the drawing board, redesigning the tunnels to make them bigger and better. ODOT used the new design to build five of the structures, and they were then tested in 2017 and 2018.
The alternative eco-passage systems were what one might call more user-friendly. They were wider, taller, more open and had a natural soil bottom.
“The 2018 mitigation system facilitated the movement of many more amphibians under the road because it was designed using studies of amphibian preferences,” the report said. “Given time, the 2018 barrier eco-passage system should support the rebound of amphibian populations, though this hypothesis warrants further study.”
Perlik tentatively called the project a “tremendous success” but cautioned that continued monitoring is needed to be sure.
Previously, another OU study that was more focused on U.S. Rt. 33, revealed that mitigation structures “reduced deer-vehicle collisions, but collisions still occurred on the bypass.” It “identified several ways in which the mitigation features could be made more effective.”
That 2018 report “provides additional recommendations to improve design and construction of wildlife mitigation features both along the Nelsonville Bypass, and for future design of mitigation features for roadways in high-density wildlife areas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.