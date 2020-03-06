After former Athens High School star Joe Burrow – the presumptive first pick in the NFL Draft next month – ended his spectacular, record-breaking season at LSU, everybody assumed he’d start signing endorsement deals and appearing in commercials, to finally cash in on his already legendary status in college football.
What may be Burrow’s first commercial (you can link to it from there) was released on YouTube Thursday, a three-plus-minute series of short skits advertising Nerf guns called “Nerf (House).” Filmed like a reality TV show, the bit is set in a luxuriant palm-tree-surrounded house where Burrow and several fellow football stars are in a training camp atmosphere – with an orange team and a blue team – for Nerf gun battles.
Along with Burrow, the commercial features Julian Edelman, wide receiver for the New England Patriots; former LSU player Jamal Adams, a safety for the New York Jets; JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers; and Christian McCaffrey, running back for the Carolina Panthers.
Edelman plays a drill sergeant-like coach of the Nerf recruits, who at one point advises Burrow to quit eating the Nerf darts (“Joe, stop eating the darts. We only have so many”).
Later in the commercial, each player introduces himself and his hometown, with Burrow giving a shout-out to “Athens, Ohio” (The Plains misses out in this commercial).
In late January, Burrow signed a deal with prestigious sports management outfit Creative Arts Agency’s (CAA) sports division for representation in sporting matters, and William Morris Endeavor (WME) for off-field business, such as endorsements, sponsorships and commercials.
