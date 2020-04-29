Editor’s note: This is the third in a three-part series on a little-known Ohio law about townships and cities’ responsibility to pay for the burial of those who are indigent.
Part one: Little-known law requires localities to pay for indigent burials.
Part two: Money for indigent burials not being used.
---
Nelsonville resident Chelsea Dunfee-Rivas was raised by her grandmother, Priscilla McConaha, and she carries a lot of love for her.
“She was very giving and helpful to our family members when I was younger, even though she may have come off as a little bit brash,” Dunfee-Rivas said, fondly remembering her 67-year-old grandmother’s feisty personality.
So it was difficult for Dunfee-Rivas, 27, emotionally when her grandmother died suddenly last year. Making matter worse was the fact that her grandmother didn’t have a will in place or insurance set up to help pay for her burial.
It fell to Dunfee-Rivas as one of her closest living relatives to deal with how to pay for that expensive prospect. She said a lot of her family couldn’t afford to contribute very much, and it was stressful to try to coordinate with them on top of the grief of losing her grandmother. So she went with what she could afford: cremation, with no funeral service. Thankfully, her grandmother did have a funeral plot already paid for, so the final total only ended up being about $1,550 (she said the funeral home gave her a discount when she explained her financial situation).
As an STNA (nursing assistant) at a nursing home, Dunfee-Rivas said she doesn’t make a lot of money, so she struggled with the unexpected costs. Her coworkers donated some money, and she said she started a GoFundMe for a few weeks as well to help her pay for the burial costs. “I had to use up my savings, and I had to pick up a lot of hours at work,” she said. “Two days after my grandmother passed, I was back at work.”
Dunfee-Rivas is not in an unusual position. Thousands of Ohioans and tens of thousands of Americans every year face her predicament: how to pay for increasingly expensive burials and funerals, even as the federal minimum wage has remained stagnant since 2009. According to a survey from the personal finance website Bankrate, just 40 percent of Americans are able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense with their savings alone.
As The NEWS has reported over the last few weeks, in order to combat the cost of burials, Ohio has had a law on the books for decades that requires townships and municipalities to pay for the burial of Ohio’s poorest residents (those within 150 percent of the poverty line) who request such a burial.
However, basically nobody knows about this “indigent burial” program, and townships and cities aren’t actively advertising it. Moreover, as The NEWS reported last week, there’s even a fund that was made available from Ohio’s biennial budget last year that provides $1 million per fiscal year (this year, set to end on June 30, and the next year, set to begin on July 1) to reimburse townships and cities for those costs (about $1,000 per burial). However, as of last week, only about $18,000 of the first year’s $1 million had been appropriated for those reimbursements.
Although Dunfee-Rivas said she wouldn’t have qualified for the program due to her income level, she said she hopes her story helps others learn how difficult it can be to afford the burial of a loved one.
IN THE CITY OF Athens, the city has adopted a policy governing indigent burials. Andrew Chiki, deputy service-safety director, said earlier this month that the city has an application form available upon request (it’s not available online as of yet) where indigent people can apply to have the burial of a loved one paid for. Chiki said it’s not something the city does frequently, with only one case so far this year where the city has applied for reimbursement from the state for an indigent burial.
Glouster Mayor Sam Sikorski, elected last November, said earlier this month that she has not yet seen any requests for indigent burials in her village, and said she isn’t familiar with the process. “I actually just learned about it a couple months ago,” she said.
Still, Sikorski said she’d try to make that information available to people.
Jack Frech, former director of Athens County Job & Family Services and long-time anti-poverty advocate, has been raising awareness about Ohio’s indigent burial laws for a while now. He noted that for years, he’s heard plenty of stories of low-income people going into debt in order to pay for the burial of loved ones.
Meanwhile, with Ohio’s indigent burial law, “nobody knows about this,” Frech said. “They don’t tell people about it. The funeral homes don’t tell anyone about it.”
Jack Moquin, funeral director and owner of Hughes Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, said Tuesday that he does inform his low-income clients about the program, and steers those clients toward the township or city government where they reside if they’re interested. Only a couple of those clients have gone the indigent burial route in recent years, he said, partly because it means the townships and cities will be in the final decision-making role about what happens with the body (which almost always is cremated). Moquin did note that funeral homes are often doing those cremations for indigent burials at a profit loss, calling it a “hit we have to absorb.”
Moquin said the average cost of a cremation is about $2,000, with prices escalating to $3,000 or so when memorial services are included, and upward of $5,000 when a casket is included with full services.
One interesting new potential alternative to traditional burials, which are expensive, is the concept of “green burials,” where bodies are typically not preserved or interned in a coffin or other structure, and instead buried out in nature. We’ll have more on a local effort to start up a green burial site in an upcoming edition of The Athens NEWS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I think people have completely forgotten what indigent really means.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.