Athens has experienced an uptick of break-ins around town over the last few weeks, including at several local businesses, Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle confirmed Wednesday.
At least nine local businesses have been burglarized since mid-November. The Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous group (which can be contacted by calling 740 594-3331) has listed these incidents as January Crimes of the Month.
Most recently, ReUse Industries and the Athens MakerSpace on West Union Street in Athens suffered a break-in sometime between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m. on December 17.
Prior to that, the APD received a report of a break-in at OMG! Rotisserie on Columbus Road in Athens, sometime between Dec. 14 and 16, with items being stolen from that business.
Before that, the APD received a report of a break-in at the Silver Serpent smoke shop on East State Street in Athens, sometime between 10 p.m., Dec. 14, and 8 a.m., Dec. 15, when an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
Prior to that, the APD received a report of a burglary at Hilltop Quick Change on North Lancaster Street in Athens, sometime between 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and noon on Dec. 15.
The APD received another report of a break-in at Fish N’ Stuff on Station Street in Athens, reportedly occurring between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, when the person stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The NEWS previously reported that multiple businesses were broken into over the final two weeks in November, including:
• Brenen’s Coffee Café on South Court Street was broken into on Thanksgiving, around 8:30 p.m. A safe was stolen.
• Sol Restaurant was broken into early in the morning (5 a.m.) on Nov. 19, according to an APD incident report. The report lists the business’ cash drawer as being stolen during the incident. The suspect, a man, was reportedly wearing “dark-colored jogging style pants and a hooded sweatshirt.” Another APD incident report notes that Sol was broken into a second time, also in the early morning hours (around 6:30 a.m.) on Nov. 24, by a white man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
• On that same day (Nov. 24), O’Betty’s Red Hot! was reportedly broken into as well, sometime between 3 a.m. and 7:29 a.m. (on at least two occasions, apparently). Some money was reportedly stolen from the uptown Athens restaurant, according to the APD incident report.
No arrests have been made yet in any of these incidents.
Police Chief Pyle said Wednesday that the APD is “actively investigating” these crimes.
“Our agency takes these matters very seriously, and our staff are actively patrolling in hopes of catching the perpetrators,” Pyle said.
He provided some tips for area residents, as well.
“Well, certainly the sage advice of keeping valuables hidden, keeping doors and windows locked, lighting rear entrances when practical, all of those things can help,” he said. “Certainly those residents and businesses who can afford doorbell cameras or surveillance systems, we recommend installing them… definitely helps us in solving the crimes if not outright preventing the crimes as a deterrent. And oftentimes footage from those systems help us in solving crime unrelated to the business or residence at times as well.”
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn has previously said that these incidences – at least the ones reported in November – might be interrelated, or have the same suspect, considering similarities in the crimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.