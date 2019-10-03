Brown Ave house
The house on Brown Avenue in Athens where a resident was shot in the head through a window.

 Photo by Conor Morris

A New York man was indicted last week by an Athens County grand jury, and arrested in Columbus this week, for allegedly shooting a local tattoo artist through the window of his home on Brown Avenue in Athens in January 2017.

Ramon Luis Nieves, 25, of Brooklyn, was indicted last week on a single second-degree felony count of felonious assault for the shooting of Athens resident Alex Andrews, according to a copy of the indictment provided by the Athens County Prosecutor's Office Thursday.

An Athens County Prosecutor's Office official confirmed that Nieves was arrested in Columbus on Wednesday with help from the U.S. Marshal's office after a warrant was issued upon his indictment on Aug. 26.

The Athens Police Department had sought the identity of the man who shot Andrews - the owner of Thunder Bunny Tattoo Parlor in Athens - for more than two years. Nieves is accused of shooting Andrews in the face with a shotgun through the window of Andrews' then home on Brown Avenue in Athens around 2 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2017.

That shotgun blast severely injured Andrews, causing him to lose his eye.

Nieves has been incarcerated at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's jail since he was arrested Wednesday.

A man by the same name, Ramon Luis Nieves, has a profile on Facebook that says he attended Ohio University and lives in Columbus. Up to now, we have not confirmed that he's the same person who was indicted for the Andrews shooting, though photos on that page and the Franklin County jail's mug-shot make it appear they're the same individual.

Andrews said in a brief phone interview Thursday that he's had very little interaction with Nieves.

"I've literally only met the guy one time in person," Andrews said.

He alleged that not long after Nieves started dating his (Andrews') ex-girlfriend, Nieves came by his house (then on Brown Avenue) and yelled at him – and threatened him – just 20 minutes after he "liked" a picture she posted on Facebook. For the roughly year-long time period between that incident and Andrews being shot, Andrews said he didn't hear from Nieves again.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a brief comment Thursday afternoon that the APD, prosecutor's office and other law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest Nieves. Blackburn said Nieves lived in the Columbus area at the time when Andrews was shot.

"This was a long-term investigation," he said. "We worked together on interviewing multiple suspects, following multiple leads, and eventually got information that led to evidence that caused a Grand Jury to return an indictment. We worked with the U.S. Marshals' office to arrest him."

We'll update this story as we learn more.

