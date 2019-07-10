Bounty on Bricks '18

Pork and Pickles owner Becky Clark is returning as head chef for this year's Bounty on the Bricks. She's shown here at right at the 2018 event (Pork and Pickles’ GM Jennifer Sartwell-Jones was at left).

 Ellee Achten

The annual Bounty on the Bricks event is set to return for the seventh year to Court Street in Athens on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The charitable event features a locally sourced meal served on a long series of tables stretching the length of one block of South Court Street (between Union and Washington streets).

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital will again lead the planning efforts for the community-organized fundraising event, according to a news release. Bounty on the Bricks supports the Southeastern Ohio Foodbank and its food-pantry network.

The fundraiser will continue in close partnership with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville and the Sisters Health Foundation, the release said.

After a successful debut at last year’s event, Becky Clark, owner of Pork and Pickles, will return as head chef. Musical entertainment will be provided by local guitarist John Horne and the Northwood Highs, an acoustic duo from Laurelville in Hocking County.

Community members interested in volunteering at the event are encouraged to contact Dani Underhill at DUnderhill@oucu.org. To serve as an event sponsor, contact Sydney Webber at Sydney.Webber@OhioHealth.com.

A limited number of tickets were still available as of late last week. For updates and information visit www.facebook.com/bountyonthebricks/.

Bounty on the Bricks is an annual fundraising event in Athens that celebrates local farmers, fresh produce, the beauty of Court Street, and – most importantly – the generosity of the Athens community.

