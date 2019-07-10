The annual Bounty on the Bricks event is set to return for the seventh year to Court Street in Athens on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The charitable event features a locally sourced meal served on a long series of tables stretching the length of one block of South Court Street (between Union and Washington streets).
OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital will again lead the planning efforts for the community-organized fundraising event, according to a news release. Bounty on the Bricks supports the Southeastern Ohio Foodbank and its food-pantry network.
The fundraiser will continue in close partnership with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville and the Sisters Health Foundation, the release said.
After a successful debut at last year’s event, Becky Clark, owner of Pork and Pickles, will return as head chef. Musical entertainment will be provided by local guitarist John Horne and the Northwood Highs, an acoustic duo from Laurelville in Hocking County.
Community members interested in volunteering at the event are encouraged to contact Dani Underhill at DUnderhill@oucu.org. To serve as an event sponsor, contact Sydney Webber at Sydney.Webber@OhioHealth.com.
A limited number of tickets were still available as of late last week. For updates and information visit www.facebook.com/bountyonthebricks/.
Bounty on the Bricks is an annual fundraising event in Athens that celebrates local farmers, fresh produce, the beauty of Court Street, and – most importantly – the generosity of the Athens community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.