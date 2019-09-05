UPDATE (5:30 p.m. 9/6/19): The city of Athens announced this evening that a large boil order has gone into effect for much of the city due to the major waterline break earlier today, lasting until Friday (Sept. 6) at 11 p.m.
Areas under the boil order include the West Side (north of West Union Street); all of uptown Athens (north of West Union Street and Park Place); the East Side (north of Race Street and west of Elliott Street); the Near East Side, and the Far East Side neighborhood (north of East State Street).
A full list of all streets affected (it's quite extensive) can be found at this link. There's also a guide on the city's website for what to do during a boil order.
The original version of this article is below.
---
The city of Athens requested in a release this afternoon (Sept. 5) that certain residents conserve their water after a major waterline break. That includes people who live in the areas of Athens to the "north and east of the Hocking River (basically, everyone who doesn't live on the city's South Side).
The release asks those residents to conserve water and not: "wash laundry, water lawns, wash cars, or use pressure washers in areas of the City north and east of the Hocking River for the remainder of Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019."
The waterline break happened today on Ring Street on the city's central-northern end (see picture above), not far from the intersection of Ring and Pine streets, near the northern end of North Congress Street.
"Repair of the water line is underway and is expected to be completed today," the release reads. "A Boil Advisory listing specific streets impacted will follow the completion of the repair."
The NEWS will update this story with details on the boil advisory when possible. The boil order will likely affect a large portion of Ohio University's campus as well.
Anybody with questions can contact Athens' Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
Family member reported seeing a break or leak earlier in the week. They said the clerk who took the report was pretty unconcerned about this. I wonder how unconcerned they are about now?!
