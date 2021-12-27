The Wayne National Forest will allow non-motorized (biking and horseback riding) trail use through Sunday, January 2, 2022.
The season for off-highway vehicles closed December 15.
“Riding horses, bikes, and OHVs can cause extra wear and tear to trails during wet winter periods, but amending the Forest Plan gives us the ability to be more flexible in our seasonal opening and closure dates based upon weather and other factors,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert in a press release. “We hope visitors who use the Wayne National Forest’s recreational trails will enjoy this year’s extended trail season.”
Forest officials took public comment on the proposed change before extending the trail use season, according to the press release.
Hiking is allowed on all Wayne National Forest trails year-round. Developed campgrounds are also closed for the winter season, but dispersed (primitive) camping is allowed year-round throughout most of the national forest. Go to https://go.usa.gov/xe6D6 for more information.
Facilities and trails are expected to reopen in early April.
