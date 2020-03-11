One of uptown Athens’ big summer uptown festivals may hit the brakes rather than the bricks this year.
While a smaller or “limited” event may be possible, Boogie on the Bricks event coordinator Cory Fletcher told The NEWS Saturday morning that a lack of funding could delay the 16th annual Boogie on the Bricks until summer 2021.
“I’m honestly not certain what we’ll do this year,” Fletcher said in a Facebook message, “but I would like to do something, event-wise, even if this needs to be a rebuilding year for the event as a whole. Boogie will never be cancelled, but we might have to take a small breather if we can’t secure the funding this year.”
Fletcher, in a follow-up message Tuesday morning, acknowledged that whatever happens with the coronavirus situation likely will affect event planning in Athens over the next few months, too.
Citing the cancellation of the major SXSW media and music conference in Austin, Texas, this week, he said, “Larger festivals like that can eat a mild loss, but we really can’t afford to do that with something the size of Boogie.
“There’s a very earnest discussion going on in the festival circuit right now about how to handle the looming outbreak,” Fletcher said. “Limiting the event this year in order to rebuild it properly for next is looking like an increasingly wiser option.”
The 2019 Boogie festival came together at nearly the last minute when Fletcher, backed by a board of directors, persuaded city officials in May to clear a weekend for Boogie three months later, on Aug. 10. While this may sound like plenty of advanced notice, that’s not the case in the world of municipal event planning.
Every year Athens City Council is asked to adopt street-closing ordinances for summer weekends (usually Saturdays) when festivals are planned for Court Street and the uptown area. By the time Boogie organizers made that request last year, the summer schedule for uptown Athens already had come close to being totally chalked in with events. These included the Brick Criterium (bike races) in June, Ohio Brew Week two weekends in July, the Fourth of July parade, a Cruise-In event and more. All of these are planned again this summer.
Despite the full schedule last year, City Council and Fletcher agreed upon that early August weekend, and the event went off as planned, with the usual mass of local and out-of-town fest-goers filling up Court Street for live music, cold beer, food truck goodies, vending booths and kids’ games.
Fletcher said Saturday that notwithstanding the lack of sufficient money this year to pull off the usual big Boogie on the Bricks street festival, he’s hoping to “build a new Boogie board over the next year.” The current board members, he added, need a well-deserved break from all the work and would like for someone else to take the reins.
As for this year, he said, “I’ve delayed on setting a date with the city because I’m concerned about our ability to fund the event to the same degree as we have in previous years.
“Throwing a free festival isn’t exactly cheap,” Fletcher added. “We make a decent amount back in alcohol sales, but it’s really our donors that make the event possible, and we’re currently lacking in that front. Jackie O’s and Holzer (Clinic) have been truly amazing partners these last few years, but we need just a bit more to keep things going if we’re going to maintain or build the event further. A festival like Boogie takes about $36K to properly run.”
“I suppose (this year’s Boogie) is still mostly in the wind,” Fletcher said. “Though if nothing else, I would very much like to at least pull off a smaller event, just to remind folks that we’re still here, and maybe pick up some interest in building things back up for the next year. One never really knows with these things, though. People are surprisingly innovative and resilient. I thought Boogie was going to be totally (cancelled) last year, but with some innovative planning and solid logistics, we still made it happen. The Athens community is just as brilliant as it can be irritating, sometimes.”
