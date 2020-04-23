To the surprise of hardly anybody, the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday evening selected Athens County's Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the first completely remote NFL Draft.
Shortly after hearing his name read by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Burrow hugged his parents. In recent weeks, Burrow reportedly has been staying with his folks at their home in The Plains.
Burrow's home neighborhood was mostly quiet Thursday night, but small gatherings of friends and neighbors were taking place outside two homes, complete with lots of Bengals flags and flags from Burrow's time at LSU. For the most part, appropriate social distancing appeared to be the norm.
According to an article Wednesday in The Advocate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the NFL the previous week shipped Burrow and 57 other NFL Draft prospects "an unassembled package of tripods, of iPads, of wires" – a do-it-yourself camera kit so they could film the moment when each heard his name called by his team of the future. Footage from that set-up played before and during the NFL Draft, showing Joe and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, sitting on a couch in their home.
In another article about Burrow on Wednesday, the New York Times reported some of what he's been doing while "staying at home" in the Athens area during the coroavirus pandemic. The piece said Burrow has been working out with his high school teammates and longtime local friends, Adam and Ryan Luehrman. "(Burrow) has been throwing regularly to the Luehrmans — first at their high school field, until the recently renamed Joe Burrow Stadium was shuttered, and then at another empty field. The workouts often take place before an audience of one: Burrow’s father."
One unconfirmed report said these workouts took place at least once at the open field on Stimson Avenue beside the Hocking River in Athens, across from Sonic Drive-In. The NEWS couldn't confirm that report.
