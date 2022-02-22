The parents in a high-profile physical and sex abuse are set to go to trial on May 10 — potentially with their son.
Robert and Deborah Bellar, both charged with endangering children and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (both felonies), are set to be tried together on May 10. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to attach the case of Jonathan Bellar to his parents’ case. Bellar is charged with felonious sexual imposition. If Athens County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang approves the motion, all three would be tried at once.
Two or more defendants may be charged in the same indictment if they have participated in the same act or series of acts constituting the same offense. Each defendant can be, but does not need to be, charged with the same crimes.
The family is at the center of a series of criminal and civil cases stemming from the allegations of former Amesville resident Serah Bellar, whose April 2021 Facebook post outlining a childhood of abuse that included sexual assault. In May 2021, her parents and two of her brothers were arrested on charges related to physical and sexual abuse, as well as conspiring to hide the abuse from authorities. Brother Josiah Bellar pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and child endangerment in December 2021.
According to court filings by the defense, there are over 4,000 written pages of discovery and over a terabyte of data related to the case.
On Jan. 4, Robert Bellar’s appointed attorney, John Clark, moved to withdraw from representing him, stating in his request that he had a conflict of interest with witnesses as well as a “breakdown in trial strategy.” On Jan. 11, Robert Bellar’s other attorney, Douglas Francis, filed to withdraw from representation of Robert Bellar, citing a conflict of interest in having represented Jacob Bellar in the past.
Robert Bellar’s latest attorney, Columbus-area Lee Roberts, filed a motion asking for the Athens County Court of Common Pleas to compensate the defense $3,000 for a private investigator.
In the motion Roberts said that Robert Bellar has no income and is an indigent, and legal precedent suggests he should have the ability to investigate his case.
“With the amount of time and resources devoted to the investigation of this case, Mr. Bellar needs an investigator of his own to make sure no stone is left unturned in this case.”
Lang has not ruled on the motion for a private investigator. Roberts declined to comment on the need for a private investigator or the upcoming trial.
