Students of Beacon School will learn remotely for the start of this school year, with some limited time spent in the building for one-on-one instruction, therapies and other activities, school officials say.
“As with many other schools, it was deemed unsafe to return to school as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities stated in a press release.
During last week’s board meeting, members of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which oversees Beacon School, were presented with three options for starting the school year: full in-person instruction, blended learning and remote learning. The board voted unanimously for the option that has students spending a full day at school every other week, with the remaining days spent learning online.
“Many of our students have compromised immune systems, struggle with social distancing, and struggle with properly wearing personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Kevin Davis, ACBDD’s Superintendent, in a media statement. “They also struggle with online learning. Some face-to-face time is necessary for our students to receive their therapies and to work on their IEP goals. This option is a safe way for us to offer some of our services that are best provided in-person while also minimizing contact between students and staff.”
This plan will have one student in a classroom each day, meaning only seven students will be in the building simultaneously at any given time. Students will be in the building on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. A rotating schedule will be developed and shared with families. Wednesday will be reserved for teacher preparations and check-ins and for deep cleaning of the building.
On days not spent in the building, students will receive online instruction. The ACBDD’s daily delivery of breakfast and lunch, which was initiated for the first time in mid-March and continued through July 2, will start again at no cost to families. Families will also have the option of doing all instruction online, if they so choose.
Administrators will reportedly provide an update every month to assess whether the school needs to scale back to online-only learning or if they can increase the number of students in the building each day. These decisions will be made in consultation with the health department and depending on whether the county is seeing a spike in new cases of COVID-19, the ACBDD stated in a press release.
“The emphasis is on making this a slow and thoughtful process,” Dr. Davis said in the ACBDD press release.
The board also voted to suspend all in-person services conducted by the ACBDD if Athens County reaches Level 4 (Purple) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, as determined by the Ohio Department of Health and the State of Ohio. Unless an exception is approved by the superintendent, in-person services would not resume until the level changed back to Level 3 (Red) or lower.
“The safest way to return to school in the fall is in an online platform, as outlined by the CDC guidelines,” said Jack Pepper, Administrator with the Athens City-County Health Department, in the ACBDD press release. “That said, we understand there will be some exceptions to that rule, particularly with this population.”
