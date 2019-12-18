The Louisiana-Athens/Plains, Ohio connection was sealed over the weekend when Athens High School grad Joe Burrow, an LSU Tiger, won college football’s Heisman Trophy by the biggest margin in the award’s illustrious history and the most first-place votes ever.
Perhaps nothing illustrates this unusual geographic and cultural connection better than WBRZ TV’s reporter Sydney Kern’s trip to Athens County from Baton Rouge where the TV station is located.
Kern, operating as a one-person crew, conducted multiple interviews while in Athens between last Thursday and Sunday, visiting everywhere from Athens High School to the Athens Messenger to uptown bars where watch parties were being held, with a lot in between.
Curious about Kern’s impressions of Burrow/LSU-obsessed Athens and The Plains, The NEWS interviewed her via email about her time in the Athens area. She flew in to Columbus Thursday around noon and flew out Sunday afternoon.
Asked about the reception she had received thus far in Athens and The Plains, Kern replied Saturday, “Once I tell people I’m from a news station in Baton Rouge, a smile comes across their face and a personal story about Joey comes immediately after. The excitement and pride is contagious.”
She said she’s been gratified by how accommodating people in Athens County have been. “I had to do some live shots Friday night, and a couple hours before I called John at Broney’s (bar) asking if I could do it inside his restaurant,” she said. “I sprung it on him without much warning, and he reserved a spot for me, turned down the music, gave me a delicious purple slushy drink – it was so fun and easy.”
Kern’s interviews in Athens were featured in an hour-long “Heisman Preview Special” Friday evening on WBRZ-TV; pieces that appeared on the station’s regular Friday evening broadcasts; and then in shorter clips from Athens Saturday before the Heisman Award show on ESPN and then during and after Burrow received the award and delivered an emotional and memorable acceptance speech.
In one clip aired during the Preview Special, Kern visited the Athens Messenger building near The Plains (which The Athens NEWSalso occupies), and interviewed Messenger Sports Editor Kevin Weisman and sports writer Jason Arkley about covering Joe Burrow during his high school career in Athens and since then.
Kern cited several experiences from her visit to Athens County that stood out.
“The main shoot that I was anticipating, and did not disappoint, was getting reaction from the community once Joe Burrow's name was officially announced,” she said. “I had a handful of restaurant/bars to pick from but I landed on Cat’s Corner (West Union Street in Athens). Talk about emotion!”
Kern said she’ll remember that night for a very long time. “The energy in the bar an hour before the (ESPN Heisman award) show started was already electric, and just exploded around 8:50,” she recalled. “It was dead silent when the announcer was about to name the next Heisman winner, and the second the woman said Joe, everyone erupted with cheers. Goosebumps, goosebumps, goosebumps. Especially seeing so many people get emotional, as Joe himself was getting emotional.”
She said it was especially inspiring to hear Burrow’s shout-out to southeast Ohio during his Heisman acceptance speech (in which he mentioned poverty in our region – stating, “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot, and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school; you guys can be up here, too").
“In one post interview,” Kern added, “Joe said he wants to give back to The Plains and Athens, but seeing people's response to him winning, I know he already has.”
Burrow’s remark about regional poverty and food insecurity in Athens County sparked several crowd-sourcing fundraising efforts, including one for the Athens County Food Pantry that had raised $433,000 by Wednesday morning.
Another experience that stood out for WBRZ’s reporter occurred in The Plains on Thursday.
“Right when I got to town, I went to Athens High School to interview Joe's former football coaches and the current QB,” she said. “I watched interviews with them beforehand (they seem to be busy!), so when I got there, I felt like I already knew them. But the way they talked about Joe and how special of a time it was five years ago literally gave me chills, multiple times.”
Kern continued, “The emotion was written on (Burrow’s former high school football coaches) Nathan White and Ryan Adams' face. I think it's because I interviewed them right before they were about to make the trip to New York to witness Joe win the Heisman in person. When I asked Coach White how he's going to react to that, he just shook his head and had the biggest smile on his face. It was cool to see the people who influenced Joe also get to experience his success. He wouldn’t be where he is now without them!”
ASKED IF SHE was surprised by how pro-LSU folks in Athens County have become, Kern said, “Yes, and no, because I get it. The coolest part was walking into a restaurant and seeing multiple people wearing LSU gear. I sort of did a second take; am I back in Baton Rouge? This is where my pride bursts. I went to LSU, and it's so cool to see another town rep the purple and gold.
She acknowledged that she realizes the real affection is for Joe Burrow (she spelled it Cajun fashion, Burreaux). “Speaking for all fans, we feel really lucky to have scored him… But it is really neat to see LSU signs outside of homes, billboards of Joe and shirts being made displaying the Cajun spelling – I love it all. What an astounding thing, that a college football player can create a bond between two towns miles and miles away.”
Kern said she was pleasantly surprised by the Athens area, which to some people defies stereotypes about Ohio or the Midwest.
“For one, and this is because I'm living in flat, flat Louisiana, the amount of hills in Athens is lovely! It probably sounds crazy, but I've enjoyed driving around constantly going up and down. One road I just kept driving uphill, and it was a neighborhood – too cool.”
She also enjoyed the college-town vibe of Athens. “I definitely got a college-town feel, especially around Court Street,” she said. “I was expecting more fields for some reason. But this area is very homey, all of the Christmas decorations doesn't hurt either. I wasn't surprised with how genuine the people here are, though, I knew I would have a blast meeting everyone.”
