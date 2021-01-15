Bagel Street Deli on Friday reported an overnight breaking and entering that left the business with both its front door and cash drawer damaged and its iPad stolen.
The break-in, which happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday at 27 S. Court St., resulted in an estimated $1,200 in damages for the beloved Uptown deli, according to a report filed with the Athens Police Department.
Bagel Street has since asked the community for help finding the person responsible for the crimes. They called on anybody with information related to the break-in to contact 740-539-3838.
“The thieves didn’t get away with much, but we feel violated + sad. Twitter detectives, if you have any info help us out!” the business said in a tweet.
They plan to check cameras from the nearby Hocking Valley Bank, APD and surveillance devices from within the store in an attempt to find the perpetrator.
The break-in marks the second time in recent months Bagel Street has been defaced. In June, the Uptown deli had its storied tip jar stolen, but it was able to recover the jar after reviewing security camera footage from the next-door Hocking Valley Bank.
