One of the perks of living in the Athens area is having all the different pizza options.
If you’re looking for pies that feature local ingredients, and come in a virtual smorgasbord of different combinations, I recommend that you stop by Avalanche Pizza.
My man and I stopped for a late dinner at the store at 329 E. State St., Athens. I hadn’t eaten there in a while, and amazingly, this was my man’s first time dining there. Since, it was after 7 p.m., I ordered one of our favorite kinds of pizza — a simple combination of pepperoni and mushroom on a large thin crust.
Next, the extremely thoughtful young man behind the counter asked if I wanted fresh or canned mushrooms. Then, he went back to check with the cook so he could give me an exact time when my pizza would be ready.
This was the first time I’ve ever had anyone at a pizza shop go to this kind of trouble to make sure I didn’t have to wait any longer than I had to for my order. I appreciated this gesture, and was so impressed by the caliber of customer service this young man displayed. It’s service like this that makes customers want to come back to establishments.
I was told my pie would be ready in about 30 minutes. But, I returned a few minutes early to give me a chance to look around the shop some more. While I was waiting, I noticed some of the other goodies Avalanche Pizza had to offer.
These included homemade salads, candies like fudge and buckeyes, ice cream and soft drinks.
However, I was even more impressed by the toppings menu displayed on the wall. This menu offered unique items, such as locally made goat cheese, feta cheese and even blanched spinach.
Avalanche Pizza also has some creative and clever pizza names, like the “Godzilla.” This pizza features blanched spinach, marinara sauce, feta, provolone and mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken.
If you’re a film buff like I am, then you’ll be sure to appreciate the shop’s “Soylent Green” pizza. This consists of blanched spinach, crumbled Greek-style feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, crispy green broccoli florets and hand-diced roma tomatoes. But, if you’re thinking of watching a film while you’re eating this pizza, I would definitely skip the movie this pie is named after for reasons that will make themselves very clear when you finally catch this flick.
As for our pizza, it was fantastic! We both thought the crust was nice and crispy, and the toppings were expertly cooked. Our pie also had just the right amount of sauce. Even better, although Avalanche Pizza’s are oval shaped, they’re cut in squares — which guarantees that customers will get the tiny corner pieces that will make for a nice snack later.
So, even if you prefer to keep your pizza toppings limited to classic elements like pepperoni and cheese, after you’ve looked over Avalanche Pizza’s menu, you’re bound to leave the shop anxious to return to try the speciality pie that appealed to you the most.
Our pizza came to just under $18. Considering we had enough left over that we had pizza for breakfast the next day, I would say that this was a very good deal.
Avalanche Pizza is open from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
To place an order, call (740) 594-4664.
If You Go Avalanche Pizza Address: 329 E. State St., Athens Menu includes: pizza, calzones, Boulder sandwiches, salads, desserts and drinks Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday Phone: (740) 594-4664
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.