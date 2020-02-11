At 11:10 Tuesday night, the Athens Police Department issued an updated release stating the Athens Walmart store had been reopened following a search triggered by a phoned-in bomb threat. The APD received that call several hours earlier at 7:27 p.m.

The updated release said that during the search, no bomb had been found and that there was no risk to the public.

An initial release – sent to media at 8:52 p.m. – said that at 7:27 p.m. the APD "received a call regarding a bomb threat" at the East State Street Walmart. After the store was evacuated, the report said, a search was conducted "with the assistance of bomb sniffing K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office." The Athens Fire Department also assisted, the later update said.

The 11:10 p.m. update stated, "At this time there are no known risks to the public. An investigation will continue into the threat. An additional update will be made as information becomes available."

The first release stated that the APD had become aware of "false reports circulating on social media sites that either citizens or safety personnel have been injured. We would like to clarify that there have been no injuries as a result of this incident."

