Walmart had to shut down operations at its East State Street Athens store for several hours Tuesday evening as the Athens Police led a search of the store following a phoned-in bomb scare.

By around 11 p.m. that night Walmart had reopened, according to a release from the APD.

An initial release – sent to media at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday – said that at 7:27 p.m. the APD “received a call regarding a bomb threat” at the Walmart in Athens. After the store was evacuated, the report said, a search was conducted “with the assistance of bomb sniffing K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.” The Athens Fire Department also assisted, the later update said.

That update, sent out at 11:10 p.m. stated, “At this time there are no known risks to the public. An investigation will continue into the threat. An additional update will be made as information becomes available.”

As of Wednesday’s print deadline for The Athens NEWS, no further update had been received.

The first release stated that the APD had become aware of “false reports circulating on social media sites that either citizens or safety personnel have been injured. We would like to clarify that there have been no injuries as a result of this incident.”

