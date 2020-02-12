Walmart had to shut down operations at its East State Street Athens store for several hours Tuesday evening as the Athens Police led a search of the store following a phoned-in bomb scare.
By around 11 p.m. that night Walmart had reopened, according to a release from the APD.
An initial release – sent to media at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday – said that at 7:27 p.m. the APD “received a call regarding a bomb threat” at the Walmart in Athens. After the store was evacuated, the report said, a search was conducted “with the assistance of bomb sniffing K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.” The Athens Fire Department also assisted, the later update said.
That update, sent out at 11:10 p.m. stated, “At this time there are no known risks to the public. An investigation will continue into the threat. An additional update will be made as information becomes available.”
As of Wednesday’s print deadline for The Athens NEWS, no further update had been received.
The first release stated that the APD had become aware of “false reports circulating on social media sites that either citizens or safety personnel have been injured. We would like to clarify that there have been no injuries as a result of this incident.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.