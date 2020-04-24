Starting today (April 24), the city of Athens will make dumpsters available in various areas throughout the city as Ohio University student move-out weekend is fast approaching (starting on the weekend of May 1-3).
As previously reported by The NEWS, the city is encouraging students and others who have leases ending at the end of this month to move out as early as they can to reduce the likelihood of crowds of students and their families arriving in Athens at one time.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson issued a warning last week on this topic (see article linked above), noting that college towns with big move-out weekends could create the potential for people crowding together along with the potential for spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Similarly, people visiting from other areas could bring the virus with them.
Patterson also asked those leaving to take their furniture and other large items with them, instead of leaving them on the curb for trash pick-up (oversized items left at the curb will still be subject to additional fees).
Outside of the dumpsters, according to a release from the city of Athens issued this week, one local store is available to accept items for donation. Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, located at 309 W. Union St. in Athens, will begin accepting items through a no-contact drop-off system starting Tuesday, April 28, with week-day hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store also will be open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also call ReStore at 740-589-5865 starting on Monday, April 27 to arrange a pick-up for items. The store will otherwise remain closed to customers.
The move-out dumpsters will be available through May 8, and are free to use. The locations are:
• In the vicinity of 119 Mill St. (to service the Mill and Palmer Street area).
• In the vicinity of 93 Mill St. and Oak Street.
• In the vicinity of 35 Carpenter St. (to service Franklin and Grosvenor Streets).
• On West Union Street near Buffalo Wild Wings.
• On South Court Street in front of Chipotle.
• On the corner of North Court Street and State Street.
• In the vicinity of the Southeast Ohio History Center (which is located at the corner of West State and Congress streets).
• Additional dumpsters may be available by landlords to their tenants. Check with your landlord to see if this is available.
The city in the release noted that the dumpsters will be emptied frequently, and that any trash left on curbs must be bagged and tied for the safety of the city’s trash haulers. No rummaging will be allowed, and anybody caught doing so will be “cited,” the release added.
Outside of ReStore, no other local thrift stores are open to accept items, and items should not be left outside those businesses, the release noted.
