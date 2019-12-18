Ahens City Schools Supt. Tom Gibbs sent a letter to a local birding group Tuesday rejecting a petition they had been circulating in an attempt to protect a bird species they say has used a school chimney for roosting.
The Athens Area Birders want the City School District to maintain a chimney at East Elementary as a roost for migrating chimney swifts (among other requested measures). East is currently in the process of being torn down to make way for a new school.
Gibbs also informed the group that as part of that process, the East Elementary chimney has been mostly demolished at the school’s Near East Side site.
In their petition, the Athens Area Birders proposed that the School District enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the group in order to maintain the East Elementary chimney, or otherwise build a new, similarly sized structure at that site; build “equivalent swift towers for other (district) school sites” or preserving existing structures at those locations; remove a cap at the Athens Middle School chimney to allow swifts to roost in that structure; and “dedicate School District resources towards preserving traditional swift habitat at area schools.”
Gibbs said in his letter that upon advice from the School District’s legal counsel, he will not recommend to the City School Board that the MOU be adopted.
He added that he received an email from the Athens City-County Health Department expressing concerns about encouraging birds to roost at the School District’s elementary school locations.
“From a public health perspective, this office would discourage providing animal harborage areas within any school building due to potential disease transmission through droppings,” the Health Department email reads. “In addition, this office has concerns about opening the chimney at the Middle School due to the risk of additional water infiltration into the building along with providing a harborage area for both birds and bats.”
However, the email adds, “Our office would like to take part in the discussion of the building and placement of chimney swift towers to ensure the safety of the children.”
Finally, Gibbs said in his letter that when they tore down the East Elementary chimney, the construction firm found “little to no evidence of bird activity in the chimney… no obvious nests, feathers or bird feces.”
Gibbs said the chimney was “VERY clean” inside, noting that it had been used as exhaust for the school’s heating boilers and hot water heaters. He questioned whether that would have made the chimney uninhabitable, and noted that during the “Swift Night Out” over the summer, he couldn’t recall any observations of swifts entering the chimney.
STEFAN GLEISSBERG WITH THE Athens Area Birders previously has stated that that group is concerned because chimney swifts have seen a significant decline in population over the last few decades, by about 70 percent or so. That’s due to large-scale decimation of insect populations due to widespread pesticide use, and removal or capping of chimneys and other structures that the swifts use to rest and nest in, he explained.
Athens Area Birders member Aimee Delach replied to Gibbs in an email Tuesday evening, arguing that it’s “indisputable” that the swifts used the East Elementary chimney in the past.
“I can assure you with utmost certainty that migrating swifts have indeed regularly utilized the East chimney during migration; members of the Athens birding community (including myself) have repeatedly observed large groups of swifts entering the chimney at dusk,” she said. “During a roost event, hundreds of swifts circle their chosen chimney for up to 10 minutes before clearly dropping in; it is absolutely not possible that observers were mistaken about swift use of the East chimney… While birds were not observed entering East on the 2019 ‘Swift Night Out,’ that was a single observation point, and local birders did indeed observe birds entering the chimney on other occasions during the 2019 migration season.”
While she said she respects the Health Department’s concerns, as a biologist, Delach disputed the notion that “the mere presence of wildlife in proximity to people might automatically constitute a public health threat.
“I am unaware of a single instance of human health risk resulting from swifts roosting in chimneys, or even from nesting, a longer-term situation more likely to lead to fecal deposits,” she wrote. “If the Health Department has evidence of adverse public health outcomes due to chimney swift presence, I would certainly urge them to share that with us. Furthermore, the very cleanliness you describe, and the lack of health issues at East, despite decades of known roost use, indicates that chimney swifts do not pose a health risk via fecal leavings.”
Supt. Gibbs in his letter concluded that he’d be willing to continue discussions about the School District having students build chimney swift towers to replace the East chimney, but said that the district will need to be “very careful” in placement of those towers on school property.
Delach concluded her letter by asking Gibbs to reconsider the idea of opening the Athens Middle School chimney to allow swifts to roost in it. She also said that swift towers are not suitable to accommodate the large numbers of swifts observed when they migrate; the swift towers in question are typically only suitable for use by a “single nesting pair,” Delach said.
Delach’s husband, Rob, earlier this week posted a video on Youtube of what appears to be swifts moving in and out of the East Elementary chimney in May 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I'll reserve judgment on the idea of preserving the chimney, but I will point out that despite Mr. Gibbs' statements that there is a lack of evidence swifts used the chimney, I can state unequivocally that they did. Having lived immediately adjacent to East Elementary for most of a decade, I watched the swifts enter the chimney on a near-nightly basis through the summers.
Accumulations of bird and bat droppings do indeed provide an ideal environment for the capsulatum fungus which causes a very serious lung disease called histoplasmosis in humans. Inhalation of the spores causes a permanently disabling and sometimes fatal lung injury. This hazard is especially dangerous to tradesmen who install and service boilers, furnaces and other chimney vented heating equipment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.