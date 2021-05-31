APD

The Athens Police Department on College Street. File photo by Dave DeWitt.

A fight near Court Street over the weekend resulted in a fatality, law enforcement reported.

The Athens Police Department was notified in the early morning hours on Saturday (May 29) of an altercation that took place just north of Washington Street, in a parking lot off of Court Street.

During the course of the investigation, APD requested the assistance of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the police department noted in a media release.

The victim was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital early Saturday morning, and the individual has since died from injuries sustained in the altercation, APD reported.

APD did not reveal the deceased's name or any other identifying information in its release.

The investigation, run by both APD and the Prosecutor's Office, is ongoing.

APD requests that those who have information that may be related to the investigation please contact, Lt. Adam Claar at the APD: 740-592-3313.

This is a developing story. The NEWS will update this article as more information becomes available.

