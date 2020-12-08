By Ben Peters
Athens NEWS Associate Editor
Athens City Council on Monday began the process of affirming the renewal of the Athens Police Department’s union contract upon first reading where the police chief dismissed claims made by a faction of community activists who say the agreement allows police to shield themselves from public accountability.
The contract, which will remain in effect until 2023 upon approval, remains largely unchanged from the previous agreement. Clauses outlining officer compensation and insurance benefits were amended, among other technicalities. Council must revisit the contract during two future meetings for second and third readings before it’s approved.
The major point of contention surrounding the union contract among members of the online advocacy organization Athens County Copwatch, managed in part by former self-proclaimed democratic socialist candidate for Athens mayor Damon Krane, was their assertion that it permits police to expunge records of misconduct — claims APD Chief Tom Pyle said were patently false.
“There’s not truth that records are destroyed. That’s against public record law in the state of Ohio. All disciplinary records are kept for the life of employees,” he said.
Officers, according to a copy of the contract obtained by The NEWS, are granted the ability to remove written and oral reprimands, and records of suspensions from their personal file within a period of time as long as there are no intervening disciplinary actions against the employee within the given timeframe.
Once removed from an officer’s personal file, the records are moved into another database maintained by the Human Resources department where they are still made available through public records requests and internally to the department.
Pyle said at the meeting the most common application of the discipline clause is in matters of officer tardiness where new employees are cited for being late to work numerous times. He did not offer any explanation or examples for officer suspension records being removed from their personal files.
It’s not clear why officers are given the option to remove records from their file, nor is it evident that the documents remain easily obtainable by the public once migrated to the other database. Pyle was not able to be reached for comment.
Athens County Copwatch, also in the past falsely represented a clause about officer overtime pay outlined within the contract, claiming police who refuse or fail to work overtime shifts would be paid as if they did the work.
Pyle said that section exists to allow officers to receive internal credit for overtime as if they had worked the shift in an effort to ensure all officers are given equal opportunity for overtime work.
“It’s silly to think that we would pay police officers to refuse overtime, and if that were the case we’d never get another police officer to work overtime again because they’d just refuse it and get paid anyway. So, it’s a massive misinterpretation by (Athens County Copwatch),” Pyle said.
