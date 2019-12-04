The city of Athens’ uptown parking garage is in the process of receiving a $630,000 facelift, which should mostly be complete this month.
The most visible aspect of the project is a large, new vertical sign reading “Parking” outside the garage on East Washington Street, with an electronic display letting people outside know if open spaces are available inside. Workers were also busy Tuesday painting the exterior of that building.
Ron Lucas, Athens’ new Human Resources Director (he formerly was deputy service-safety director), said in a brief interview Tuesday that the project is meant to help make the parking garage feel safer and more approachable.
“One of the biggest reasons for doing this is because there was a feeling (from the public) that the parking garage wasn’t safe… It was too dark, too dingy,” Lucas said.
Lucas added that people would also get confused with “wayfinding” and signage at the garage.
After the project, each level of the parking garage will have new, clearer signs, and each level will be color-coded. Each level’s elevator entryway will feature a vinyl artwork wrap, with a different Athens-themed image on each level (the first floor shows an image of bicycles on bricks, for example).
New LED lighting also has been installed in the garage.
Meanwhile, the city also has removed the doors from the stairwell at the parking garage, and improved lighting in that stairwell, in order to make it feel “safer,” Lucas said. This is also to deter people from urinating inside the stairwell, which Lucas said has been a problem in the past.
The money to pay for the new project comes from the city’s parking garage fund, Lucas added.
Lucas said that while it’s not part of the scope of this project, the city is considering undertaking a separate project sometime next year to open up the stairwell even more.
The city completed a roughly $2 million project in 2015 to replace the elevator in the parking garage and repair some of the flooring, while waterproofing some of the other surfaces. The elevator had been out of commission for part of this past year, though Lucas said it’s now operational.
