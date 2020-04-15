Athens Mayor Steve Patterson is warning the mayors of other college towns in Ohio about the risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) spread that will come with the major college student move-out and move-in weekends that are fast approaching for Athens and those other communities.
Patterson said Tuesday that he and local landlords and rental property owners are issuing a plea to Ohio University students and other renters whose leases will expire in early May: Come back to town early, if possible, and try to move out before the usual mass of students and their families arrives in town during that time.
It’s just as important, Patterson added, for students arriving to occupy housing for the summer to stagger their move-ins.
Russell Chamberlain, owner of the Athens Real Estate Company, said in a separate interview Tuesday that he and other local rental-property owners and managers have sent out letters to those renters asking them to “stagger” their returns in Athens, and coordinate with fellow renters to not create any potential crowds or gatherings of people.
“We’re strongly encouraging students to come back prior to the typical move-out date which would be right around the first weekend of May,” Chamberlain explained. “The great concern is that we’re going to have 10,000 students converging on the city all at once. It’s going to be difficult to do social distancing.”
Patterson said he’s spoken with the mayors of other college towns in Ohio including Oxford (Miami) and Bowling Green. He expressed concern about the potential for spread of the coronavirus considering families and friends often accompany students to help them move out during the first weekend in May (most OU student leases end on that weekend or in the following week)
“My concern being that that’s the peak of the (COVID-19) curve here, and it’ll be a large number of individuals coming back to move out of their rental units when that happens,” Patterson said. “…They’re likely going to have a family or friend or someone coming to help them, and again, my fear is having a flare-up in Athens of COVID-19.”
As of Wednesday, per the daily Athens City-County Health Department COVID-19 update, Athens still had just three confirmed new coronavirus cases, a number that’s held steady since March 29.
Patterson and Chamberlain both said they’re aware that some rental property owners are offering financial and other incentives to tenants if they are willing to move out early.
If renters can’t make it back to Athens before the usual move-out time, Patterson encouraged people to “quickly” move their items out and then leave Athens as soon as they are able, to minimize their potential exposure. He also suggested people buy their cleaning and moving supplies before coming to Athens to minimize any crowding at local stores.
Meanwhile, he also suggested that local residents should try to get their usual groceries and supplies from stores long before move-out weekend.
Patterson said he has been communicating with Ohio University officials about these concerns, as well, and hopes the state government is paying attention to the potential issues surrounding college town move-outs.
Patterson and Chamberlain also both asked renters to take their furniture with them, instead of leaving it on the curb for trash-haulers to pick up. All of the local redistribution and donation centers are closed. Meanwhile, shelf-stable goods should be donated to local food pantries.
All trash should be bagged up to limit the risk of exposure to local trash haulers, as well. The city is also waiving the requirement for somebody to be a resident in order to use the city’s dumpsters at the city’s service garage on West State Street in Athens. Meanwhile, the city has waived any enforcement of 24-hour parking rules.
Patterson noted that the Athens Police Department will be out during move-out weekend to warn people not to congregate, and obviously will shut down any attempts at student (or other) parties.
Sandy James, manager with Athens rental-property company HousingHotlink.Com, said that she similarly has sent out an email to her renters asking them to stagger their return to Athens, and to coordinate their move-outs with neighbors and roommates so that their families aren’t exposed to other families while packing and leaving.
She noted that her business is struggling to find enough cleaning supplies and workers to do cleaning in order to get the apartments ready for move-in of new tenants.
Meanwhile, James said she’s already talked to several student renters who are “stuck” in other states due to COVID-19 containment measures. She said her company will work with those students to get their belongings into a storage unit until they can come back to town.
I have an idea! Why not postpone move out and move in until June or late May when the virus is more likely to be gone?
