Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and several local business representatives are joining Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and representatives from JobsOhio (Ohio’s economic development agency) on trade mission to London from Oct. 26-29.
This past week, however, state Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville (who represents most of Athens County), criticized the trip, suggesting that JobsOhio is wasting time and money traveling overseas while neglecting southeast Ohio.
Husted announced the news via press release on Oct. 21, calling it a “business development mission” with a delegation of economic leaders and others from Ohio.
“Ohio and the United Kingdom have an established relationship when it comes to business development and investment, and this mission will further solidify our economic partnership,” Husted said in the release. “The London Stock Exchange Group’s ELITE business growth and job creation program has focused its U.S. market entrance efforts on southeastern Ohio, providing a unique opportunity for regional businesses to access capital, grow and thrive, and we look forward to enhancing that relationship in the coming days.”
This trip follows news last year that the London Stock Exchange Group had selected 10 Ohio businesses and agencies – including the city of Athens, Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery and Nelsonville-based business QuickLoadz – to be a part of the ELITE program, which provides business support, training and aid in raising capital, according to LSEG’s website.
Mayor Patterson said in a brief interview Tuesday that this trip is a kind of “graduation” for those ELITE program members, though he added that he will try to make as many connections as he can while in London, with the end goal of spurring economic development in the region.
“The main thing is getting to meet with other industries and other corporations that are equally interested in the U.S. market,” Patterson said.
The trip has drawn the attention of state Rep. Edwards, who has criticized JobsOhio in recent months, arguing that it has not provided enough resources or attention to this economically disadvantaged region that he represents.
“Another all-expense-paid trip by JobsOhio. This time to London with ample amounts of fine dining and expensive drinks. They even included local elected officials on this trip,” Edwards wrote Monday on his state representative Facebook page. “Hopefully, Athens Mayor Patterson asks them why they have forgotten so much about the city/area he represents. Also ask them why Ohio is 42nd in the U.S. in job growth over the last 12 months but all we ever see is how great JobsOhio and APEG Ohio are doing. How could they go overseas when they are completely neglecting our area of the state? The idea of being bought off by a trip is disgusting. Wish I had more elected officials that would stand with me and against them in this fight...”
Patterson did not respond directly to Edwards’ allegations in the interview, but did note that he is traveling on “my own dime,” not using JobsOhio or the city or even the state’s funds. APEG (Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth) Ohio – referenced in Edwards’ post – is the organization leading JobsOhio’s southern and eastern Ohio wing (one of six regions).
JobsOhio spokesperson Matt Englehart in a statement Tuesday did not provide an estimate of the costs of the trip, noting, “The state travel expenses will be reported to the state after the trip.”
Edwards in early September shared a graph showing JobsOhio’s investment per capita in each county in Ohio, saying that there’s an average investment from that agency of “$46 per person” in Ohio. The graph – showing JobsOhio’s award funding per capita for years 2015-2019 – does show that the award amount appears to be far lower in many counties in southeast Ohio: No funding in Morgan County, $10 to $25 per capita in Athens County, and $1 to $10 per capita each in Hocking, Perry and Meigs counties.
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit that acquired a 25-year lease on Ohio’s liquor sales in 2013, and uses profits from that system to fund economic development in Ohio.
JobsOhio has come under fire previously for salary increases granted to its top executives. The JobsOhio officials attending the trip, according to Englehart, include “Bob Smith, JobsOhio Board Chairman; J.P. Nauseef; JobsOhio president and chief investment officer; Valentina Isakina, JobsOhio managing director for financial services; and Andrew Deye, JobsOhio managing mirector for strategy, business development and research. APEG President Mike Jacoby will be traveling as well.”
According to a section of JobsOhio’s 2018 annual report detailing APEG’s operations, “To address the need for more competitive sites, JobsOhio awarded over $11 million in funding support to the (APEG) region for industrial site redevelopment (in 2018), and APEG completed its third year of awarding site readiness grants to assist communities with site engineering and validation.”
Husted in the release noted the London trip has multiple purposes.
“The mission agenda includes various business development meetings and opportunities, including executive roundtables with current and prospective U.K. investors, a keynote address at the Global ELITE Day, and the opening of the London Stock Exchange,” the release from Husted’s office reads. “Lt. Governor Husted will also meet with executives from the Cleveland Clinic, who are currently engaged in the construction of the Cleveland Clinic-London facility near Buckingham Palace.”
When asked about Edwards' statement, JobsOhio spokesperson Dan Williamson declined to directly respond. He did say that southeast Ohio "continues to be a priority" for JobsOhio, and said the London Stock Exchange Group selecting the nine businesses and the city of Athens for the ELITE program, and the trip to London, is an example of that support for the region.
Williamson said he believes that all nine businesses chosen for that program are based in southern or southeast Ohio (you can find them here).
"JobsOhio is incredibly proud of this program, and incredibly proud of all of these businesses and the city of Athens for graduating from it," Williamson said.
