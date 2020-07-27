The Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Athens man last Friday in connection to a drug trafficking investigation that uncovered copious amounts of what is thought to be LSD and reportedly stolen handguns.
George A. Tolley, 36, of Athens, was arrested at 9 Hocking St., located off Mill Street, after authorities executed a search warrant at the residence. Tolley was subsequently taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Two other unnamed adults and three juveniles were at the home when authorities entered.
The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) seized 22 items of evidence from the residence related to illegal drug trafficking, including what is thought to be 336-unit doses of LSD in blotter paper form, suspected heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and various prescription pills, according to the Sheriff's release. All drug evidence will be sent to a lab for official identification.
The MCU also located four handguns at the residence, two of which had previously been reported as stolen — one from Athens County and the other from West Virginia, the release said.
Tolley was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a fourth degree felony, and possession of weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities expect additional charges for Tolley and the other two adults found in the residence.
The investigation remains ongoing.
