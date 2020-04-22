What will the city of Athens look like in 2040? And how harshly will the coronavirus pandemic affect our city’s businesses, government and other operations, including Ohio University?
The first question lies at the core of the city of Athens’ recently released draft 20-year Comprehensive Plan. The city is hoping to receive feedback on that plan, which can be viewed at this link.
As to the second question, Athens City Planner Paul Logue acknowledged that he has struggled with that question. For now, he said he’s holding off on asking Athens City Council to approve the comprehensive plan. The document was created after three years of work, using feedback from multiple public meetings during which hundreds of residents’ input was gathered.
“I’m sure there are some items in this plan that will need revisited due to the impacts of the pandemic,” Logue said in a news release about the plan. “On the whole, though, I am confident that the vision, guiding principles, and key recommendations in this plan will hold true then as they did when this endeavor started in late 2017.”
Logue in an interview Tuesday said he’s not sure what the long-term impacts of the pandemic will be on the city’s plans for economic development and on the broader business community.
He added, “What will happen with Ohio University and their plans as far as how long students will be doing an online curriculum, with most students not being in Athens?” he asked. “Again, we just don’t know what those numbers are going to look like or for how long.”
Nonetheless, Logue said he’s confident that the bulk of the plan remains solid and does provide a good roadmap for the city’s future; at the same time, he still wants to hear from local residents about their reaction to the plan, and that will include how they think the coronavirus will impact it. You can email those involved with the plan with the email address plan2017@ci.athens.oh.us, or can email Logue directly at plogue@ci.athens.oh.us.
So what does the plan say, exactly? We’ll break down some highlights below, although the document is 52 pages long, so it would be a good idea to check out the plan yourself if you have specific questions or a broader understanding of what’s in it.
The guiding principles are intended to: Enhance neighborhoods to maintain a high quality of life and include a “variety of housing choices”; to collaborate on economic opportunities that build on entrepreneurial efforts in the community; strengthen the city’s sustainability and environmental protection efforts; leverage technology to expand the city’s economic base; to promote “multi-modal” and active transportation solutions; to support the physical and mental-health needs of the community; to highlight the community’s artistic and creative spirit; and to continue to make the city inclusive to all regardless of their identity.
Housing and neighborhoods
The city should attempt to pursue a four-point strategy for improving housing conditions in Athens, the plan explains: expanding housing options overall, incorporating senior housing, improving the student rental experience; and empowering the city’s Code Office. In the narrative for this section, the plan notes that the city has a problem with a lack of affordable but quality housing for professionals and business owners, leading to recruiting problems for OU. It explains that development of new residential housing is too expensive currently for most developers because of the cost of development including infrastructure, along with lot size and yard requirements.
Under the umbrella of expanding housing options, the plan recommends changing Athens City Code to allow accessory dwelling units in the more restrictive residential (R-1) zones, and to allow duplex construction and conversion in R-1 zones as a “conditional use” if the dwelling is owner-occupied. The plan also suggests amending zoning code to allow co-op housing as a conditional use; reducing the minimum lot size to 5,000 square feet for all residential housing types and in new subdivisions, with potential further reduction of that number to allow a better mix of housing options; change zoning and subdivision regulations in order to facilitate more compact development, with a pilot project in University Estates.
As far as improving the student rental experience goes, the plan recommends increasing staffing in the city Code Office and to create an online, searchable database of rental permit and rental code violation records. The plan also recommends that OU designate a person or people to act as code and renter liaisons, to educate student renters about the city’s code. The plan also calls for limiting new apartment construction to three-bedroom units or less.
Under the umbrella of empowering the Code Office, the plan recommends adding at least one more code enforcement officer and increasing the administrative staff, while asking the city to consider the impact any legislation will have on adding additional responsibilities to the code office.
Economic Development
Under the economic development portion of the comprehensive plan, the planners noted that there’s a very tight labor market in Athens, leading to many leaving Athens to accept jobs elsewhere or to otherwise commute long hours to other cities.
There’s also scarce land available for economic development based on topography, current land uses and zoning.
The plan notes that it heard from residents that “diversifying the local economy was an important step towards economic sustainability,” as well as concern about a lack of reliable, affordable broadband Internet services in the Athens area.
The plan recommends implementing a seven-point process to improve the West Union Street corridor to increase growth of businesses in that area, including changing the zoning to a B2D downtown business development zone, with less onerous parking requirements. It also calls for a final answer to long-running discussions about the privately owned Athens County Fairgrounds: “Equitable relocation of the fairgrounds to another location, outside of the Athens city limits so that the fair is more easily accessible and has room for growth.”
Meanwhile, that site is recommended for redevelopment for “research, business and residential uses.”
Other recommendations in the realm of economic development include:
• Deploying free city-run WiFI in the uptown Athens area.
• Developing a package of incentives to encourage economic development, including designating a “downtown redevelopment district,” innovation districts, zoning changes and leveraging historic preservation tax credits.
• The city should spread awareness of its City Source application and expand its functionality. The city should also consider bringing on a social media liaison.
Sustainability
In order to preserve space, we’re going to just run down highlights of the recommendations in several other categories.
For sustainability, the plan recommends:
• Leveraging funds from the $100,000 per year carbon fee to maximize solar-energy production capacity.
• The city should explore a “net-zero” building mandate for all new municipal construction. The city should take a zero-energy pledge similar to pledges taken in Cincinnati and Cleveland.
• Improve outdoor recreation options, while prioritizing native species and pollinating plants and green space.
Transportation
For transportation, the plan recommends:
• Zoning changes to shift development focus from “cars to people,” as well as improving bike and pedestrian routes through the city. The plan calls for converting the city’s minimum parking requirements to “parking maximums” while reducing the maximum allowable spaces permitted.
• Change Court Street and some side streets in uptown Athens to two-way traffic flow. The plan acknowledges negative effects from one-way streets on some businesses, and changing to two-way would improve dispersal of cars from the uptown area.
• Explore the city taking over snow and ice removal processes city-wide.
• Phase out brick sidewalks, noting the impact those have on people with disabilities.
We’ll have more takeaways from the plan with this story online. There are also a variety of neighborhood-specific plans in the document that we won’t be able to get to. Again, we recommend you check out the full plan online.
