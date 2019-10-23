A new Italian restaurant called Cirò opened Wednesday (Oct. 23) at 110 W. Union St. in Athens, in the building that formerly housed the Corner on Union restaurant and W.G. Grinders before that.
The owners of Cirò – which is named after a coastal city in southern Italy – said earlier this month that the new establishment hopes to bring more Italian and Italian-American flavors to Athens. Co-owner and chef Francis McFadden (formerly an Ohio University professor of food and nutrition studies) is joined by co-owner Saundra Buck, who is a U.S. Army veteran and current U.S. Army Reserve member from this area.
The former Corner on Union restaurant closed in June, the restaurant’s owners confirmed in a Facebook post this week.
McFadden said that the restaurant will offer pasta, meat and seafood dishes as well as a full bar with beer, cocktails and wine. Some menu examples McFadden and Buck gave included calamari, Tuscan chicken and meatballs.
The restaurant will be open just for dinner to start with, from roughly 4:30-9 p.m. every day of the week but Sunday. Buck said the restaurant likely will begin offering lunch hours in the future.
McFadden said the ingredients the restaurant uses will come from “local, regional, national and international (sources), kind of the best of everything.” He said products from the immediate local area will be highlighted in Cirò’s dishes, along with products from within 100 miles and in Ohio in general.
“I believe that the experience of eating in the world is an experience that should be had everywhere,” McFadden said, noting his time working in Europe.
Buck also has traveled the world during her time in the Army, but said she keeps coming back to Ohio because she loves it here (she went to Federal Hocking Local Schools).
A grand opening event is scheduled at Cirò on Monday (Oct. 28).
The only other Italian restaurant in Athens is Tavolino, located at 9 N. Shafer St.
