Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 10-year U.S. Census survey effort is ongoing, and statistics suggest that Athens County’s response so far is lagging behind the statewide average response.
This matters because a big consequence of not getting an accurate count of the county’s residents is that the county, its communities, businesses and local public institutions could miss out on hundreds of thousands of federal and state grant dollars and other programs that provide funding based on population size.
This means less funding for roads, infrastructure, public health and education, among other issues.
So far, Athens County’s total response rate is 41.7 percent, compared to Ohio’s 49.7 percent response rate, according to data on the U.S. Census’ website. The final response rate in Ohio in 2010 was 69 percent, compared to Athens County’s 63 percent. Despite the discrepancy, Athens County's response rate at least currently is on-par with much of the surrounding counties in southeast Ohio.
As of Census Day, April 1, the date by when people are asked to fill out the Census, Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel said in an email that Albany and Alexander Township were leading the pack (36.5 percent response for Albany, 42.5 percent for Alexander Township). The city of Athens’ response rate was 33 percent as was the city of Nelsonville’s.
Everybody in Athens County should have received a request to fill out the Census via mail, including OU student residents. You can fill out the Census by going online (we’ll have a link with this story online at www.athensnews.com), by phone or by mail.
