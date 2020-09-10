Athens County witnessed a recent uptick in total known cases of the coronavirus, with the Athens City-County Health Department reporting 17 new confirmed and probable cases since yesterday.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 464 total known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County: 65 of these known cases are active, and 397 are recovered cases. On Wednesday afternoon, the health department reported 447 total known cases, with 53 known active cases and 392 recoveries.
Statewide, confirmed and probable cases of the virus are increasing daily. As of Thursday, ODH reported 134,086 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,354 deaths associated with the virus.
In addition, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared an updated list of Ohio’s counties ranked by coronavirus (COVID-19) occurrences. Athens County ranked as 25 out of the 88 counties in Ohio, with 84.2 cases per 100,000 people between Aug. 25 to Sept. 7. Last week, Athens County was ranked as the 56th county.
Young people ages 20-29 make up the vast majority of confirmed and probable cases in Athens County.
Gov. DeWine in July unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, a new warning system that measures the severity of the virus in Ohio’s counties by several case indicators: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.
Level 1 counties have “active exposure and spread” of the virus and have triggered zero to one of the seven case indicators.
Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread” and have triggered two to three of the case indicators. Athens County last week was upgraded to a Level 2 county, and per Thursday’s Ohio Public Health Advisory system update, the county remains in the “orange.”
The Ohio Department of Health recommends those traveling to or residing in Level 2 counties exercise “a high degree of caution.”
According to the advisory system, Athens County has triggered two of the seven indicators under the alert system: proportion of cases that are not congregate cases and new cases increase.
Between Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, the county had a non-congregate percentage of cases of 100 percent. In addition, as of Sept. 8, the county currently has a seven-day case average of 3.29 cases.
Level 3 counties have “very high exposure and spread” and have triggered four to five of the case indicators.
No counties in Ohio are classified as Level 4, the most severe public health advisory. ODH recommends residents of these counties only leave home for supplies and essential services.
