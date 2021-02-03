Another death related to the coronavirus was recently reported in Athens County, bringing the county’s total count up to 10.
According to COVID-19 summary data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health, a male between the ages of 70-79 has a date of death listed as Jan. 30. The Athens City-County Health Department confirmed that the fatality is associated with a long-term care facility.
Previously, the following COVID-19 deaths were reported, with the county’s first death being reported in March of 2020:
- Female, 60-69
- Female, 70-79
- Female, 80+
- Female, 80+
- Male, 60-69
- Male, 60-69
- Male, 60-69
- Male, 70-79
- Male, 70-79
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 4,127 total known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County: 561 are active, and 3,556 are recovered, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
Young people ages 0-19 and 20-29 make up the majority of total cases in Athens County. Other age groups have experienced growth in cases as health leaders previously reported that the county has experienced community spread that cannot be linked back to OU students.
