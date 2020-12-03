Athens County is among the 72 counties in Ohio to be designated as Level 3, or red, in the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, indicating “very high exposure and spread” of the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
During his Thursday press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine noted that Ohio would receive 98,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this month.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 2,213 total known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County: 521 are active, and 1,688 are recovered, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
Four deaths are associated with the virus in Athens County with three fatalities among men in the 60-69 age bracket and one death of a woman in the 70-79 age bracket.
Athens County last received the “red” classification in late July, remaining at that level until Aug. 5. The county was also previously on the state’s Level 4, or purple, watchlist.
Young people ages 0-19 and 20-29 make up the vast majority of confirmed and probable cases in Athens County. Other age groups have experienced growth in cases, and health leaders have reported in the past weeks that Athens County has experienced community spread that cannot be linked back to OU students.
DeWine in July unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, the warning system that measures the severity of the virus in Ohio’s counties by several case indicators: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.
Athens County has triggered four of the seven indicators under the alert system: new cases per capita, new cases increase, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases and emergency department visits.
The county had 350 new cases reported over the past two weeks, the system reported. Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, the county had a non-congregate percentage of cases of 88.89 percent. The system also reported that emergency department visits in the county had a seven-day average of 6.86 as of Dec. 1.
Level 1 counties have “active exposure and spread,” while Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread,” according to ODH. Several counties in Ohio — Lake, Lorain, Medina, Montgomery, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit — are classified as Level 4 counties, the most severe public health advisory.
