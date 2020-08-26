By Sydney Dawes
Athens NEWS Editor
Athens County remains a “yellow” Level 1 county in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported last week.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 374 total known cases of the COVID-19 in Athens County, according to the Athens City-County Health Department. The county reported six known active cases and 366 recovered cases of virus in the county.
The county witnessed its second COVID-19 related death earlier this month, the health department reported. Both COVID-19-related fatalities in Athens County fall in the 60-69 age bracket.
Here are the total known cases by age in Athens County, according to the Ohio Department of Health:
0-19: 34
20-29: 244
30-39: 31
40-49: 15
50-59: 19
60-69: 20
70-79: 7
80+: 4
Statewide, confirmed and probable cases of the virus are increasing daily, despite being largely down in Athens County. ODH reported that there are now 116,495 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,996 deaths associated with the virus.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last month unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, a new warning system that measures the severity of the virus in Ohio’s counties by several case indicators: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.
These indicators determine at what level a county rests in the advisory system.
Level 1 counties have “active exposure and spread” of the virus and have triggered zero to one of the seven case indicators. According to the advisory system, Athens County has triggered one of the seven indicators under the alert system: proportion of cases that are not congregate cases.
Between Aug. 14-20, the county had a non-congregate percentage of cases of 100 percent.
In addition, the county has seen 10 new cases over the last two weeks, according to the advisory system.
Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread” and have triggered two to three of the case indicators. The Ohio Department of Health recommends those traveling to or residing in these counties exercise a high degree of caution.” Level 3 counties have “very high exposure and spread” and have triggered four to five of the case indicators.
No counties in Ohio are classified as Level 4, the most severe public health advisory.
