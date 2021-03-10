The Athens County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile, Liam Fuller.

Fuller, 16, was reportedly seen at Rocky Boots in Nelsonville on March 8 around 7 p.m., walking and carrying a skateboard, the Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post.

Fuller has blue eyes and brown hair. He has a height of 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white jacket, a toboggan, and a black backpack.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 740-593-6633.

