The Athens City-County Health Department provides daily updates on the number of positive reported tests, hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

 By Conor Morris

The Athens City-County Health Department confirmed today that Athens County now has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), up from four as of Friday (there were five cases confirmed as of Saturday).

The county now has three active cases of the coronavirus, and still only one death attributed to the virus (that death happened in late March).

These two new confirmed cases come after Ohio University reported on Friday that an OU employee had tested positive for the coronavirus; that employee is likely one of the three active cases listed above.

Athens County's fourth case of the coronavirus was confirmed on May 1; prior to that, the county only had three confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, all occurring back in March.

There were 24,081 total coronavirus cases in Ohio as of today at 2 p.m., with 1,341 deaths (that's per the CDC's expanded definition, including all confirmed cases and "probable" cases).

The Health Department did not release any details about the new cases in either news release today or yesterday. According to data on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website, this is what we know about the two new cases:

• One is a woman, age 70-79, who has a onset date (when she likely contracted COVID-19) listed as April 27. She is not listed as being hospitalized.

• One is a man, age 60-69, who has an onset date listed as May 5 (Tuesday last week). He is not listed as being hospitalized.

