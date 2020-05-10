The Athens City-County Health Department confirmed today that Athens County now has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), up from four as of Friday (there were five cases confirmed as of Saturday).
The county now has three active cases of the coronavirus, and still only one death attributed to the virus (that death happened in late March).
These two new confirmed cases come after Ohio University reported on Friday that an OU employee had tested positive for the coronavirus; that employee is likely one of the three active cases listed above.
Athens County's fourth case of the coronavirus was confirmed on May 1; prior to that, the county only had three confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, all occurring back in March.
There were 24,081 total coronavirus cases in Ohio as of today at 2 p.m., with 1,341 deaths (that's per the CDC's expanded definition, including all confirmed cases and "probable" cases).
The Health Department did not release any details about the new cases in either news release today or yesterday. According to data on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website, this is what we know about the two new cases:
• One is a woman, age 70-79, who has a onset date (when she likely contracted COVID-19) listed as April 27. She is not listed as being hospitalized.
• One is a man, age 60-69, who has an onset date listed as May 5 (Tuesday last week). He is not listed as being hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.