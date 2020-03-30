The Athens City-County Health Department reported this morning (Monday) the first death of an Athens County resident due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Health Department has confirmed three cases of the coronavirus in Athens County since last Thursday. According to Ohio Department of Health data, the person who died is a man, age between 60 and 69, with an "onset date" listed as March 23, and a death date listed as March 30 (today). Of the other two people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, both are women, one aged 30-39 and another age 60-69. The younger woman had an onset date of March 13, while the older woman had an onset date of March 12 (neither are listed as hospitalized - the man was listed as hospitalized before his death).
The Health Department did not release any information about the person outside of their county of residence (Athens).
"The health department extends sincere sympathy to the family during this difficult time," the release reads. "In respect for the family, the person’s identity will not be released to the public. The Athens City-County Health Department has completed contact investigations and will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in the area."
The release adds that the Ohio Department of Health's call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
"If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care," the release reads. "Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested."
Can't say I agree with the secrecy thing. I think the public at large has a right to know the who and where of this corona virus death. If I have had contact with this person, I would like to know about it. The secrecy is putting others in jeopardy.
Is Athens County Health, or any health department anywhere for that matter, affording patients still alert and families of those who aren’t the opportunity of a single event opt out of HIPAA’s patient privacy, so the balance of the population might be aware if they came in contact and should self-isolate even more intensely?
Many would see opting out as a selfless act of sacrifice, giving deference to those who aren’t yet infected, with full knowledge that it could help reduce the overall infection rate. And there should be a properly filtered central reference point for that information.
Without being dismissive, it’s comparatively useless to know that Placido Domingo, Slim Thug or the Hanks family was infected, when you’re needlessly prevented from becoming aware that your package delivery driver, shrink, Pentecostal pastor or credit counselor was.
