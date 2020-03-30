The Athens City-County Health Department on Monday reported the first death of an Athens County resident due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Health Department had confirmed three cases of the coronavirus in Athens County since last Thursday. According to Ohio Department of Health data, the person who died is a man, age between 60 and 69, with an "onset date" listed as March 23, and a death date listed as March 30. Of the other two people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, both are women, one aged 30-39 and another age 60-69. The younger woman had an onset date of March 13, while the older woman had an onset date of March 12 (neither are listed as hospitalized - the man was listed as hospitalized before his death).
The Health Department did not release any information about the person outside of their county of residence (Athens).
In its daily report Tuesday afternoon, the Heath Department did not report any additional reported cases of, or reported deaths from, COVID-19.
"The health department extends sincere sympathy to the family during this difficult time," the release reads. "In respect for the family, the person’s identity will not be released to the public. The Athens City-County Health Department has completed contact investigations and will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in the area."
The release adds that the Ohio Department of Health's call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
"If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care," the release reads. "Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Can't say I agree with the secrecy thing. I think the public at large has a right to know the who and where of this corona virus death. If I have had contact with this person, I would like to know about it. The secrecy is putting others in jeopardy.
Not really...the health board can do contact tracing without the public needing to know who has COVID 19. If you were around this person you would have been contacted.
And yes contact tracing is the gold standard for epidemics. Medical privacy is essential for helping people feel safe to come forward for tests. Healthism is real.
Not to be crass or sniggle in the midst of calamity, but in your response to Redray, you created the false equivalency between medical privacy and a patient’s right to selectively opt out infringing upon that privacy. An opt-out does nothing to alter the medical privacy of any other person. It’s already a patient’s right to disclose any aspect of their medical history to anyone they wish, at any time, for whatever reason.
What makes perfect sense is to create an option that health departments can offer patients and families, where self-identification can be made formally available under specifically narrow and tightly administered criteria, when it can undeniably serve the greater need.
This should in no way alter the public’s perception of their own medical privacy, or reduce the numbers who may come forward for any type of testing, as you imply.
That this pandemic will by all estimations exponentially escalate and carry on in stages into Fall 2020 is all the more reason to adjust and improve in the present day.
Also, “contact tracing is the gold standard for epidemics” almost implies that good can’t be readily improved upon. Health Boards are currently understaffed and overwhelmed, as was their status before any pandemic. To declare their nets to be so fine and wide reaching that nothing will escape them is an attribute that can’t be assigned to anything Earthly, not Google, not governments, or their departments.
Gold is far from the most precious of metals. While a “gold standard” may be what is currently in place, it in no way should reflect that it is the best available or possible. The only reason palladium and rhodium standards don’t exist is their visual commonality with silver. And commonality is not a characteristic humans care to readily accept – not even in a pandemic.
Is Athens County Health, or any health department anywhere for that matter, affording patients still alert and families of those who aren’t the opportunity of a single event opt out of HIPAA’s patient privacy, so the balance of the population might be aware if they came in contact and should self-isolate even more intensely?
Many would see opting out as a selfless act of sacrifice, giving deference to those who aren’t yet infected, with full knowledge that it could help reduce the overall infection rate. And there should be a properly filtered central reference point for that information.
Without being dismissive, it’s comparatively useless to know that Placido Domingo, Slim Thug or the Hanks family was infected, when you’re needlessly prevented from becoming aware that your package delivery driver, shrink, Pentecostal pastor or credit counselor was.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.