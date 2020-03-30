triage tents cropped
A week ago Sunday, workers erected two triage tents near the Emergency Department of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. That was just a test but the tents are ready to put up when needed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 By Terry Smith

The Athens City-County Health Department on Monday reported the first death of an Athens County resident due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Health Department had confirmed three cases of the coronavirus in Athens County since last Thursday. According to Ohio Department of Health data, the person who died is a man, age between 60 and 69, with an "onset date" listed as March 23, and a death date listed as March 30. Of the other two people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, both are women, one aged 30-39 and another age 60-69. The younger woman had an onset date of March 13, while the older woman had an onset date of March 12 (neither are listed as hospitalized - the man was listed as hospitalized before his death).

The Health Department did not release any information about the person outside of their county of residence (Athens).

In its daily report Tuesday afternoon, the Heath Department did not report any additional reported cases of, or reported deaths from, COVID-19.

"The health department extends sincere sympathy to the family during this difficult time," the release reads. "In respect for the family, the person’s identity will not be released to the public. The Athens City-County Health Department has completed contact investigations and will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in the area."

The release adds that the Ohio Department of Health's call center is open for specific questions about COVID-19, 1-833-4 ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

"If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care," the release reads. "Let them know that you believe you are experiencing symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. Your doctor can determine if you need to be tested."

