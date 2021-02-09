The Athens Foundation Women’s Fund announced that the recipient of the 2020 Woman of the Year award to Jenny Stotts, Executive Director of the Athens CASA/GAL Program.
“Stotts is a remarkable young professional who has positively impacted the youth of our community through the CASA/GAL program,” a press release from the foundation stated.
Stotts has been the Executive Director of the program since 2013, and prior to that, she was a family services caseworker and sexual abuse investigator for nine years.
“Her dedication to the CASA/GAL program became even more apparent in 2016 when she took on an additional role as the Regional Director of Southeast Ohio CASA, continuing to seek a brighter future for our part of Appalachia,” the Athens County Foundation stated.
“Stotts inspires those around her through her energy which leads to great team cohesion within her department. Her free spirit empowers others to think for themselves and from there creativity spreads. She has shown how her efforts have prevailed by increasing volunteer numbers by 300 percent since her start,” the press release stated.
Stott’s passion for personal and organizational development makes her an integral member of our community. Through her love of personal development and organization Jenny is a staunch member of our community. She is a charter member of the Athens Sunrise Rotary and the District Chair of Membership for Rotary District 6690. She is a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and a member of the Child Conservation League as she continues to dedicate her time to helping children who are less fortunate in some aspect of their lives.
Stotts has a B.S. degree in social work and a Master of Science degree from Ohio University, the press release said.
The Athens County Foundation and the Women’s Fund will give a $500 grant to Women for Recovery in honor of Stotts, the press release stated.
Other nominees for this year’s award were Jodi McNeal, Jennifer Fritchley and Linda Strunk.
The mission of the Women’s Fund of the Athens County Foundation is to promote philanthropy among women, and to establish a permanent fund which will provide funding to programs and projects in Athens County which empower women to achieve their full potential.
Each year, the Women’s Fund awards grants to Athens County nonprofits which benefit women and girls.
