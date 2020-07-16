The Athens County Fair will return in 2021, officials say.

The Athens County Agricultural Society is the governing body that makes decisions in regards to the county’s fair. The Society’s Board of Directors met in an emergency meeting on July 15 and ultimately decided to cancel this year’s fair.

“Due to restrictions and possible increase in restrictions/guidelines going forward from the State of Ohio and the Athens County Health Department, we feel that it would be very difficult to keep the health and safety of our fair participants and community safe,” the Society stated in a press release. The Society noted that safety was a “priority” in the decision-making process.

The 2020 fair, originally slated for Aug. 7-15, was to run with modifications. The Society had been working with the Athens City-County Health Department to meet requirements for sanitization and social distancing. The fair also was to feature a modified "Kids Day" and a limited number of rides.

The Board noted in its press release that other decisions linked to the 2020 fair will be made in upcoming Society meetings. A special board meeting will be held on July 21 at 7 p.m. at the secretary’s office at the fairgrounds to discuss options for 4-H and FFA youth participants.

