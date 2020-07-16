The Athens County Fair will return in 2021, officials say.
The Athens County Agricultural Society is the governing body that makes decisions in regards to the county’s fair. The Society’s Board of Directors met in an emergency meeting on July 15 and ultimately decided to cancel this year’s fair.
“Due to restrictions and possible increase in restrictions/guidelines going forward from the State of Ohio and the Athens County Health Department, we feel that it would be very difficult to keep the health and safety of our fair participants and community safe,” the Society stated in a press release. The Society noted that safety was a “priority” in the decision-making process.
The 2020 fair, originally slated for Aug. 7-15, was to run with modifications. The Society had been working with the Athens City-County Health Department to meet requirements for sanitization and social distancing. The fair also was to feature a modified "Kids Day" and a limited number of rides.
The Board noted in its press release that other decisions linked to the 2020 fair will be made in upcoming Society meetings. A special board meeting will be held on July 21 at 7 p.m. at the secretary’s office at the fairgrounds to discuss options for 4-H and FFA youth participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.