When a reader requested that the Athens News look into the Athens County Engineer’s Office because of the call volume of road complaints, the newspaper filed a public records request to see what was happening.
The public records inquiry sought to view road complaints or service requests filed between Jan. 1 and May 31.
County Engineer’s Office complied with the Public Records request in a timely manner to reveal a treasure trove of data — 197 pages — that underlies how busy the Engineer’s Office has been during that six-month period. To view this document, see the online version of this story.
“I’ve learned to view road ‘complaints’ as ‘service requests’ where citizens are letting us know about specific work that needs done on their road,” Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden said. “Many of these requests involve trees that have fallen down in the road; potholes; culverts that are plugged or need replaced; mailboxes that get knocked down by snow from a snow plow in the winter; low lying limbs from trees that could cause damage to a truck or school bus; a guardrail that was damaged by a vehicle that struck it and then left the scene; stop signs that are stolen; dead deer to pickup; and many other situations.”
Athens County Engineer’s Office maintains 361 miles of county roads.
Maiden said for perspective, that’s like driving from Athens, Ohio, to Charlotte, North Carolina.
“That’s a lot of road to cover, and we rely on citizens to let us know of problems when they arise,” he said.
Many service requests were minor matters that the Engineer’s Office quickly addressed, while others are more labor intensive and involve providing notice and approval from various landowners and state bureaucrats before work can commence to solve these problems.
Citizens with service requests are asked to call the Engineer’s Office to get file started.
“I’ve lived in Athens County since 1972 and I know people that live all over the county,” Maiden said. “When I’m out in public and people tell me about specific issues, I encourage them to call the office and get a service request documented. The prior administration before me used hand written complaints with carbon copy paper. It was not an efficient method for tracking purposes, so I developed and implemented a digital system using software to track these service requests.”
Maiden said he has directed the management employees that investigate these service requests to prioritize the following:
The first thing is to determine if this is a legitimate problem on a county road. Engineer’s Office get calls for work on township roads, state highways, within cities and villages, and work on private property that is not within our jurisdiction or mandate.
If the situation is judged to be a serious, unsafe condition for the public on a county road, then the Engineer’s Office mobilizes manpower and equipment to fix the problem immediately. This means that sometimes the Road Superintendent is patching a pothole or cutting a fallen tree because the 16 union employees he manages are committed to other projects and not readily available.
If the situation is not a safety issue, then it is put on a list and prioritized as to when we can get to it. It might be something that the Engineers’ Office can fix when we have a crew working in that area. Athens County is very large geographically and mobilizing manpower and equipment can take a lot of time.
Because there are many examples over 197 pages of this report, here are a few that illustrate what the Engineer’s Office does.
For example on Jan. 24, Tina Norman of Coolville Ridge Road requested the installation of a cattle crossing road sign — the county does not do that according to the service report.
Another example, Marilee Meyer called Jan. 6 to ask for assistance because Baker Road was washed out in front of her driveway — see page 20 of the report. Feb. 16, Hans Meyer sent an email saying Baker Road was damaged when water got underneath the roadway. During a heavy rain, Meyer had to park at a neighbor’s house because he could not get to his home because of the runoff at the base of the driveway.
Maiden met with Hans and Marilee Meyer, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Corps of Engineers.
Long story-short, fixing the matter “would require a permit from the Corp of Engineers, and this work is not within the Athens County right-of-way and therefore not my jurisdiction,” the action report said. “I (Maiden) offered to rebuild the driveway culvert along the road by constructing a ‘concrete encasement’ and doubling the capacity of the driveway culvert. This would require several days’ work. The culvert permit required the landowner to pay for materials, and the county provided the labor and equipment to do the work.”
The report continued, “This entire problem was created by the four landowners and their need to build driveways across the floodplain to houses, and constructing very small culverts on a large creek. This diverted the water across the floodplain to the county road ditches; and washed out the driveway culverts.”
On Feb. 17, Engineer’s Office recommended concreting over both ends of driveway culvert and informed Mr. Meyer that crews would ditch along the road.
County crews repaired the location with the materials paid for by the landowner and the job was completed March 13.
Not everybody is happy when the Engineer’s Office does not do what the landowner wants. Maiden said Engineer’s Office employees experience angry citizens from time to time.
“Every employee that works on the road — from management to road workers — has encountered angry, disgruntled citizens at different times,” he said. “It’s difficult work and we do it with a minimal budget when compared to other counties.”
For example on Jan. 10, Jason McDaniel called the Engineer’s Office to report mud and logs on Hebbardsville Road.
When the Engineer’s Office met with McDaniel, they asked him to put gravel on the driveway entrance for a firewood business.
“There were dozens of logs stacked there and was tracking significant mud onto the road. He got angry and walked away and refused to cooperate,” the report said. “Maiden went to the site with Mike Sheets (superintendent for Athens County Engineer’s Office) in hopes of meeting with the landowner. Mike plowed the mud off the road several times. Consideration was given to calling the sheriff/ prosecutor, but weather improved and the situation got better.”
But not everyone is angry and upset — there are some good times when folks call to offer thanks for a job well done.
“I have a great team of people and I’m proud of the work that we do here. We do a tremendous amount of work with the revenue that we receive,” Maiden said. “I was moved by the call from Alan Watts on April 16, 2021: ‘Alan Watts called to tell us that our department does the best job on road construction and repair, better than the state and the city. Watts said he worked in highway departments in Texas and Missouri for 10 years and at one point was an inspector for the Federal Highway Commission.’”
Maiden said he recently spoke at a County Engineers Association of Ohio Bridge Workers conference when an assistant engineer from Erie County gave a presentation just before mine. He described the Erie County infrastructure as consisting of 140 miles of county roads (versus 361 miles in Athens County) and 138 bridges maintained in Erie County (versus 334 bridges that are maintained in Athens County). Maiden said the fixed revenue (i.e., license plate fees, permissive tax, and gas tax) for Erie County was $6,237,921 versus $5,712,305 for Athens County.
“Erie County received about $525,000 more in fixed revenue than Athens County to maintain an infrastructure that is about one-third of size of the Athens County infrastructure,” Maiden said. “I was really surprised at the inequities in funding.”
After reading 197 pages of service reports, most of them show how the Engineer’s Office has served the public by solving a multitude of problems by patching, dredging, and placing culverts here and there, etc., so let’s end this story on a positive note. To view this document, see the online version of this story.
08/17/22: Cindy Poole e‐mailed: “Just wanted to say thank you for paving from Rt 329N to Fleming/Henry Rd intersection. Much appreciated!”
09/22/22: Evelyn McKnight of Radford Road called to thank the county for striping the road, also received a thank you call for Plantsville Road striping.
10/27/22: Anonymous caller on Angel Ridge Road called to say crews did an awesome job mowing on Angel Ridge today (Justin Williams and Gaige McVey). Also wanted us to know she appreciates all the work that we do.
11/18/22: Timothy Hart called to say thank you for the recent work our crew did on Potter Road. Said he called one day and we came out the next, very pleased with the results.
8/21/20: Jane Linscott faxed a letter: Thank you‐ Thank you‐ Thank you for mowing the road right‐of‐ ways on our Ames Township roads! It looks super great and makes the road seem much wider and safer. Greatly appreciated by all property owners and neighbors.
9/10/20: Eric Stealy on North Torch Road called to say thank you for the work our crews have been doing on North Torch the last couple of days, said the road looks perfect. He has been living out there for 17 years and he is happy to see there is finally work being performed on the road‐ THANK YOU!
10/7/20: Judy Kelly called to say thank you for the paving work done on Baker Rd‐ she wants us to know she appreciates it and it looks great!
