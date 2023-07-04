Athens County Democratic Headquarters on East State Street, in Athens, was vandalized during Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
According to the party's Twitter account, volunteers have been working at the headquarters in preparation for the Aug. 8. special election. Early voting starts July 11.
ACDP member Andrea Reik, who found the broken window and (with others) cleaned up the glass this morning, commented, “Today on July 4th, Independence Day, we celebrate our freedom as a nation. This act of vandalism is an attempt to silence our freedom. But we stand strong to protect the rights of all people.”
The incident is under investigation by the Athens Police Department.
