A window at the Athens County Democratic Party headquarters on East State Street, Athens, was broken the night of July 3, in what the party calls an act of vandalism.

Athens County Democratic Headquarters on East State Street, in Athens, was vandalized during Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

According to the party's Twitter account, volunteers have been working at the headquarters in preparation for the Aug. 8. special election. Early voting starts July 11.


  

