The Athens City-County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday bringing the county’s total up to 24, nearly double what it was at the beginning of the week.
The increase in the death count is said to be the result of a delay in reporting of fatalities that occurred in January among residents of long-term care facilities, the health department said in a press release issued Monday. The outbreaks at those facilities have since subsided.
It's not uncommon for there to be a delay in reporting as a result of the death certification process, according to the health department.
Deaths are not uploaded into the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS) until the decedent’s death record has been received by the local health department and verified by the Ohio Department of Health, the release explained.
A COVID-related death is one that is identified on the death certificate as the immediate cause of death or listed as a condition leading to the immediate cause of death, the health department said in the press release.
Although the department receives and reviews all death certificates for Athens County, certificate information is completed by the attending physician caring for the deceased person, both Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell and Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper said during an interview last week.
The attending physician may determine the cause of death as being COVID-19 (indicated in one of four distinct spots in Section 28 of a death certificate), but the physician may instead deem a patient’s COVID-19 status as only an “underlying cause” of death, labeled on another section of a death certificate.
Only death certificates that indicate COVID-19 as a cause of death (not those with COVID-19 listed as an underlying cause) contribute to a county’s COVID-19 death total.
In Athens County, 4,290 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the health department reported Wednesday. There are 530 known active cases and 3,736 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
