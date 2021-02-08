The number of reported deaths related to COVID-19 in Athens County is expected to nearly double this week, the Athens City-County Health Department said on Monday.
The sharp increase in deaths is said to be the result of a reporting delay of fatalities that occurred in January among residents of long-term care facilities, the health department stated in a press release.
While the outbreaks at those facilities have subsided, it is not uncommon for there to be a delay in reporting as a result of the death certification process, according to the health department.
On Feb. 3, the county's 10th COVID-19 death was reported, with the decedent being a male in his 70s. Over the weekend, an 11th death was reported, and Monday, a 12th COVID-19 death was confirmed.
Previously, the following other COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in Athens County, with the county's first COVID-19 death being reported in March of 2020:
- Female, 60-69
- Female, 70-79
- Female, 80+
- Female, 80+
- Male, 60-69
- Male, 60-69
- Male, 60-69
- Male, 70-79
- Male, 70-79
Deaths are not uploaded into the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS) until the decedent's death record has been received by the local health department and verified by the Ohio Department of Health, the release explained.
A COVID-related death is one that is identified on the death certificate as the immediate cause of death or listed as a condition leading to the immediate cause of death, the health department explained in the press release.
Although the department receives and reviews all death certificates for Athens County, death certificate information is completed by the attending physician caring for the deceased person, both Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell and Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper said during an interview Friday.
The attending physician may determine the cause of death as being COVID-19 (indicated in one of four distinct spots in Section 28 of a death certificate), but the physician may instead deem a patient's COVID-19 status as only an "underlying cause" of death, labeled on another section of a death certificate.
Only death certificates that indicate COVID-19 as a cause of death (not those with COVID-19 listed as an underlying cause) contribute to a county's COVID-19 death total.
"The health department is committed to the timely upload of COVID-19 death statistics after receipt and verification of the cause of death," the department's press release said. "We express our condolences to those families and friends who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19."
For information regarding COVID-19, contact the health department at 740-592-4431 or visit the its website or Facebook page. Other information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page, and the ODH Coronavirus page.
