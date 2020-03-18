Numerous efforts to help out fellow Athens County residents have been launched this week and last as the entirety of Ohio grapples with more than 65 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and restrictions from state government meant to staunch the spread of that virus.
First off, an “Athens County Response Fund” fundraiser from local non-profit organization Rural Action as of noon Wednesday already had garnered $10,700 in donations since being started last Thursday.
Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action, said Friday that the fund is meant to provide support to Athens County businesses, employees and organizations that will be negatively affected by the suspension of in-person classes at OU and other measures meant to encourage “social distancing” and to “flatten the curve” of the virus’ spread, so it won’t exhaust the ability of health-care facilities to deal with it.
“Businesses in Athens are going to be disproportionately impacted so we want to make sure that there are some resources there that are able to just help with emergency needs,” Phillips said. “Hopefully, there will be a relief package coming with federal resources to help individuals and businesses as well.”
Phillips said that Rural Action will work with the Athens County Foundation, ACEnet (the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks) and Athens city and county governments to administer money from the fund.
Phillips said this is “about as agile as response as we can figure out” at this time, and noted that a request form will be available this week for businesses and workers to request aid from the fund.
Meanwhile, Ohio University Advancement has started raising funds through a “COVID-19 OU Student Emergency Fund” to support students who are experiencing “unexpected costs relating to travel, housing, loss of employment, or other impacts.”
Another local effort started this week is a GoFundMe started by OU graduate assistant Dennis Moot for international students at OU, many of whom are out of work because the only way many of them can work by law is on campus, with many of those jobs evaporating recently.
“Ohio University (recently) decided to restrict face-to-face instructions for the entire semester,” Moot wrote. “This means no students on campus and, as such, no essential services that provide work for international students in areas such as the cafeteria, transport, proctoring, research assistance, and others.”
In other news, Passion Works Studio has an ongoing fundraiser that’s meant to collect funds to help that nonprofit arts studio – which serves people with and without disabilities – to continue operations despite it suspending physical community participation in its studio. While Passion Works’ retail and online stores will remain open, the studio is predicting it will experience a “significant loss of income during this time.”
“Passion Works is seeking support from our friends, customers and other supporters to help us bridge the financial gap that will be created by suspending our regular activities,” the fundraiser reads.
Nelsonville-based arts nonprofit Stuart’s Opera House is also seeking help as a directive from Ohio state government banning “mass gatherings” of 50 people or more will severely impact that non-profit’s main source of revenue – shows and concerts.
The nonprofit wrote on its website and social media last Thursday that it will potentially need to cancel or postpone shows that it had planned throughout the spring and summer due to that directive (which has no definite end date).
“In the event we must postpone or cancel a show, we will honor all tickets for the rescheduled date or offer a full refund to our ticket buyers,” the non-profit wrote. “If you would like to help us get through this complicated and financially difficult time, we invite you to consider donating the cost of your cancelled ticket to Stuart’s Opera House.”
Donations can be made by going to https://stuartsoperahouse.org/.
IN OTHER NEWS of good works, Avalanche Pizza in Athens provided dozens of free lunches to local children last Thursday at The Plains Public Library and again on Monday at several other local library facilities while school continues to be out of session. Another food donation event is set to occur at Federal Hocking High School on Friday.
“Some of these parents are working two jobs at minimum wage; what do the kids do when they’re out of school?” Gutekanst asked.
The Ohio University Inn also has been offering free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all K-12 children, “no questions asked,” according to a Facebook post.
Finally, a grassroots local “mutual aid” effort kicked into life this week under the umbrella of “Mutual Aid Southeast Ohio,” a group on Facebook run by local residents.
Group member Laura Kington, a resident of Millfield, explained last Friday that the group has a Google Form located here that can be filled out by either A) People who are looking to help local residents impacted by the coronavirus or B) the people who need that help.
Kington said that people looking for aid could include: People who might be out of work due to their workplaces closing up while coronavirus mitigation efforts are in effect, and who need money or supplies; or people with compromised immune systems or otherwise vulnerable to the virus and cannot leave their homes, but need medical supplies or groceries.
Kington said the Mutual Aid group is still in its infancy, however, and is looking for volunteers who are willing to help out. She added that the group is looking for medical-care professionals who would be willing to volunteer their expertise in helping the group figure out the safest way to provide aid without risking further spread of the coronavirus.
Local food pantries’ work and weekly free meals are expected to continue in the coming weeks. The Athens County Food Pantry confirmed this week that while the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services offices are closed to the public, ACFP is still distributing food at that location through a window on ACJFS’ front porch and to vehicles outside.
ACFP is still seeing an increase in demand from local families, in part due to the coronavirus and in part due to increased visibility from Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech late last year.
“Meeting this surging demand has been especially challenging, as scheduled deliveries from the Southeast Ohio Food Bank require four to six weeks lead time based upon ACFP sourcing models,” the release reads. “In addition, local grocery stores have run out of many desired shelf-stable food basics and bread, which the pantry uses to augment its buys from the Food Bank.”
Meanwhile, JobsOhio’s Ohio Southeast subsidiary (formerly APEG) has posted a list of resources online for local businesses and workers.
